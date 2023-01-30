The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Kyle and Nikki ruin Jack and Diane’s new romance?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease news of Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane’s (Susan Walters) reignited relationship spread across Genoa. City.

February sweeps kick off this week, and Y&R intends to keep fans guessing all month long.

One of those ways has to do with Diane and Jack getting back together, as questions about her ulterior motives.

Jack had already gotten into trouble when he opted to steal Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace to frame Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).

As news of their romance spreads, Diane and Jack face serious negativity that could jeopardize their relationship.

The latest promo video for Y&R reveals whether the new couple will survive all backlash.

New Genoa City couple alert

In a new preview, Diane happily tells Nikki that she and Jack are back together. The ladies have a not-so-happy encounter at the Grand Phoenix.

After Diane drops her bombshell, Nikki replies in her true snarky fashion, “that’s unfortunate.” Nikki raves about what a great man Jack is while never missing a beat to take a dig at Diane.

It turns out that Nikki isn’t the only one not thrilled with the pairing. Let’s be honest. There will be many people unhappy about the budding romance.

However, this time, Kyle (Michael Mealor) expresses concern over his parents’ reuniting.

A shocked Jack listens as Kyle informs his father that Jack and Diane’s relationship might be the one thing that blows up the Abbott family. Kyle does have a point.

Summer (Allison Lanier) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) continue to share their reservations about Diane. Their worries or issues have already caused a rift in the Abbott clan between Jack and Ashley and Summer and Kyle.

Will Jack and Diane end their romance just as it’s getting started?

Despite the naysayers, Jack gets some champagne to toast Diane to their reunion. Jack clarifies his feelings about the haters, revealing he chooses Diane.

There’s no question that Jack’s choice will come back to bite him. Y&R fans will have to keep watching through to see how and when it happens.

In other The Young and the Restless news spoilers tease along with Kyle dealing with his parent’s relationship, he also joins forces with Victor (Eric Braeden) to kick Adam (Mark Grossman) out of Jabot.

A previous Y&R video revealed that Kyle gets some dirt that could be just what Victor needs to execute their plan.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.