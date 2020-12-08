The Young and the Restless spoilers: Eva LaRue and Jason Canela return for Shey wedding

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Eva LaRue, and Jason Canela are set to return for a brief stint on the CBS soap opera.

Fans know that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are getting married on New Year’s Eve. The nuptials will bring two familiar faces back to Genoa City.

Eva will reprise the role of Celeste Rosales, and Jason returns as Arturo Rosales. After all, Rey can’t get hitched without his brother and mother by his side.

Oh yes, there is no question that fans can expect some drama from the Rosales family ahead of Rey’s wedding.

When will Eva and Jason be back on screen?

Soap Opera Digest was the first to break the news that Eva and Jason are back. Sharon and Rey’s wedding will begin on December 30, so fans can expect to see Arturo and Celeste shortly before then.