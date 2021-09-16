The worst birthday ever!: Tammy Ly cries into her cupcake, Bachelor in Paradise viewers react

Bachelor in Paradise star, Tammy Ly, cries into her cupcake after getting sent home on her birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Tammy Ly celebrated her birthday in the back of a van after getting sent home on the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Despite finding chemistry early on with Aaron Clancy, she thought she found the connection she was looking for in his arch-enemy from his season of The Bachelorette, Thomas Jacobs.

Aaron told Tammy that she would regret her decision in choosing Thomas over him and it seems like she did after she was sent home crying on her birthday.

Tammy Ly cries into her cupcake and Bachelor in Paradise viewers react

Tammy was clearly hurt as she told viewers that this birthday was worse than the birthday she caught COVID-19.

Despite leaving the beach heartbroken and in tears, the Bachelor in Paradise producers sent her home with a birthday cupcake.

While Tammy has had her haters in the franchise, a lot of Bachelor Nation could relate to the sad moment as one viewer commented, “Tammy’s backseat cupcake was whole vibe…”

One fan also connected with the failed dating experience and wrote, “Oh man, Tammy housing that sadness cupcake reminds me of a terrible New Years date I had one time.”

Another viewer admired the Bachelor alum and wrote, “Say what you will about Tammy, but she looked damn amazing on her birthday, even while eating a cupcake alone in a car after being broken up with. We’ve all been there girl.”

However, others laughed, knowing the Producers planted the cupcake for a viral moment.

“Not the Bachelor producers giving Tammy a cupcake after making Thomas break up with her on her birthday,” one critic wrote. “Then sending her home on the same night.”

Bachelor in Paradise fans are defending Thomas Jacobs

Despite Tammy getting sent packing on her birthday, Bachelor in Paradise viewers are defending Thomas Jacobs for choosing Becca Kufrin in the latest Rose Ceremony.

Tammy hurt Aaron in the process of pursuing Thomas and it’s clear some of Bachelor Nation feels it’s karma.

“Thomas isn’t in the wrong,” one viewer wrote. “Tammy did the same to Aaron so.”

Tune into Bachelor in Paradise to see how Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin’s relationship plays out this season.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.