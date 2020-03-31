The way RHONY star Ramona Singer cleans a toilet is pure coronavirus quarantine entertainment

Ramona Singer might be good at many things, but cleaning a toilet apparently isn’t one of them!

The Real Housewives of New York alum was recently mocked by social media users for the way she uses a toilet brush.

Singer posted a video on Instagram showing off her cleaning skills – or lack thereof.

Ramona is clearly a novice at cleaning

The 56-year-old is clad in white and black lingerie complemented with rubber gloves and a mop.

The series of videos were first posted on Avery Singer’s IG stories (her daughter).

In one, Ramona explained,

“There’s a half of cup of Clorox with two and a half gallons of water. I’m wearing an old nightgown so if I spill bleach on it I’m not going to ruin it. And I didn’t know how great mops are! Look at it. This is a great mop. This shows how antiquated I am, I don’t even know what to do with it.”

The RHONY alum re-posted one of the videos, adding in part, “not taking any chances over here so had to do away with the housecleaning service.”

In another video posted to Twitter, the housewife is attempting to clean her toilets, but unlike the rest of us, Ramona doesn’t just use the toilet brush inside the toilet bowl, she also uses it to scrub the outside of the bowl and even the toilet seats and cover.

Avery, who seems to have taken the video, can be heard encouraging her mom as she commits an obvious toilet cleaning faux pas.

Twitter users had a lot to say

As you can expect, social media users had their share of comments about Ramona’s toilet cleaning.

User @Joegunn drew attention to the video saying, “Please everyone look at how Ramona Singer uses a toilet brush.”

Her Dr friend who tutored her on handwashing needs to tutor her on proper toilet bowl cleaning techniques. 😬 — StephMC (@steph_cris3) March 25, 2020

One user, @hello__caitlin chimed in, “Ramona’s doing her best to get toilet bowl germs literally everywhere.”

“Why is she then spraying toilet germs all over her negligee?” asked @lisadubbels. Another user said, “It’s immediately obvious she’s never had to clean a bathroom herself before.”

Ramona’s castmate, Dorinda Medly, soon posted a hilarious parody, mocking her friend.

She tagged Ramona in the post, to which she responded, “Imitation is the best flattery.”

Ramona and daughter Avery have been spending their isolation period together at her ex-husband’s home in Florida.

Avery has been posting lots of videos of her parents enjoying dinners at the house and clearly getting along well — despite a rocky transitional period during and after their divorce.

Ramona is taking special precautions amidst the coronavirus outbreak since she was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease.