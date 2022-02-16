The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson explains quarantining with her kids has broke her

Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson appeared on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, as a guest remotely.

Kelly appeared as a guest because she is in quarantine right now. Taraji P. Henson was the host for this episode, and Kelly said that she is broken.

Kelly then explained what it is like for her to quarantine with her kids.

Kelly Clarkson on quarantining with her kids

Kelly Clarkson appeared virtually, with no makeup, wearing her pajamas and a sleep mask on her head, while holding a cup of coffee.

“Sometimes women don’t rise,” Clarkson, 39, said at the start of the interview. “Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken.”

Kelly then went on to explain that she isn’t really even sick, but she does have to quarantine anyway for the safety of others.

“It’s so weird. Anyway, we’re keeping it safe and that’s it,” she said.

Kelly also said that she is quarantining with her children, which means an endless streaming of two specific movies – Disney’s animated Encanto and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

“When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies,” Clarkson said.

She mentioned her son Remy sings all the songs, while River repeats lines “like she’s memorizing dialogue for a play.”

Kelly Clarkson Can't Stop Watching 'Encanto' And 'Castle' Re-Runs

Watch this video on YouTube

Kelly Clarkson joining a second reality singing competition

Kelly might feel broken in quarantine right now, but she will soon be very busy.

The Voice won’t be on twice a year anymore, and she won’t return to that series to coach until later in 2022.

With that said, she will be appearing on a new reality singing competition series in American Song Contest.

Kelly will be co-hosting the show with Snoop Dogg. It is a spinoff of the popular international series, Eurovision Song Contest.

The producers of that series will team with The Voice producers on the new series, which will see 56 artists competing, one from each state in the U.S., plus one from each of the five U.S. territories, and one from Washington, D.C.

That new singing reality series will premiere on NBC on Monday, March 21, at 8/7c and will run for eight weeks, concluding on May 9 with the final winner announced.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will be back on NBC in late 2022.