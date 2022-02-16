The Voice’s Blake Shelton seen in sweet wedding day photos with stepson Apollo

Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have no problem sharing their life with fans, and they just showed a very sweet photos from their wedding day.

Shelton married fellow singer Stefani on July 3, 2021, at his ranch in Oklahoma.

The two had a small wedding with very few people in attendance, but in the months since the wedding, Blake has revealed pieces of information here and there about the ceremony and his special day.

Gwen Stefani releases sweet photo of stepson from wedding day

Attending the wedding was Gwen Stefani’s youngest son, Apollo.

The seven-year-old was part of the wedding photos and Gwen shared the sweet pictures of her and Blake on each side of Apollo, sharing sweet kisses with the youngster.

Gwen then posted the caption, “The stars, the moon, my whole world.”

This video arrived one week after Blake and Gwen performed together at the Super Bowl, singing songs from both artists’ catalogues as well as some cover songs together.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s big day

Gwen’s caption had special meaning.

At the behest of his close friend, and host of The Voice, Carson Daly, Blake wrote his own wedding vows but he did it as a song.

In the song, Blake sang:

And I know we can reach the stars

That’s how far my love will go for you

I know we can reach the stars

You’ve already hung the moon

Blake wrote the song with collaborator Craig Wiseman.

“He was coming up with some of the most important stuff. It was unbelievable for me to hear. He’s so good,” Blake said. “Halfway through writing the song, I knew everything happened exactly how it was meant to happen. It’s just like, ‘Wow, we did it. I have a song about my wife.’ It’s so exciting to me.”

Is Blake Shelton coming back to The Voice?

There has been no word on whether Blake Shelton will return to The Voice for its upcoming 2022 season.

When the season started, there were rumors that NBC wanted to replace Blake with a younger coach like Ariana Grande, to bring in a younger fanbase.

However, that might have changed – especially with Ariana not bringing in more viewers and her fans not showing up to vote in the finals. Not one single Ariana singer made it into the final round.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series should return to NBC in late 2022.