The Voice winners Girl Named Tom gets huge opportunity at Indy 500

Girl Named Tom official music video. Pic credit: Girl Named Tom/YouTube

When Girl Named Tom won The Voice, many fans wondered what would be next for the trio of siblings.

Their strongest numbers were not songs fans might expect to hear get consistent radio play, so their future was as questionable as any other singer to win the competition.

However, this past weekend, the group received a special opportunity at the Indy 500.

Girl Named Tom performs at Indy 500

The Indy 500 is one of the most iconic and beloved NASCAR races in the world. This year’s edition was the 106th Indy 500, and Girl Named Tom was there.

The group, consisting of brothers Caleb and Joshua and sister Bekah Leichty, were invited to sing America the Beautiful for the event. This is a tradition for the Indy 500.

They were as perfectly harmonic as fans of The Voice remembered. It was even shared on NBC Sports Twitter page.

Winner of Season 21 of @NBCTheVoice, @GirlNamedTom, perform "America The Beautiful" ahead of the 106th #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/EgGluCLIli — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 29, 2022 “Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah captured the attention of America during their winning run on The Voice, and their performance will be one of the highlights of pre-race ceremonies,” IMS President Doug Boles said ahead of the race.

“We welcome them back home again to Indiana along with the huge crowd on Race Day and live national TV audience on NBC and eagerly look forward to their rendition of this beautiful tribute to our great nation.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

What has Girl Named Tom done since The Voice?

While Girl Named Tom has been mostly lowkey since they won The Voice, the first non-solo winners in the show’s history have been working on furthering their careers.

Fans might remember that their father died, and they dealt with family after winning the competition, but they are working on new music and have booked themselves for a lot of the year when it comes to performing.

“A frequent misconception is that The Voice controls our touring and what music we release, but The Voice is completely hands-off at this point,” Josh said in a recent interview with The Record. “Yes, we’re signed to Republic Records, but that has nothing to do with The Voice… It just helps to sell tickets and helped us get out there a lot faster to have that exposure.”

As for when fans can expect new music, Josh has targeted Christmas.

“We have a single that’s fully in the can,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that has to happen before it can be released, but it won’t be long until we have something out. We’re hoping to get a number of songs out this year, maybe a Christmas EP.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to NBC.