The Voice top 13 perform in live playoffs

The Voice was back Monday night for its second round of live playoffs, and it didn’t disappoint.

The Season 22 coaches, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and newcomer, Camila Cabello, put their best artists forward, but only America can vote this week for the top 10 finalists.

Last week we went from 16 to 13 performers, and this week we’ll say goodbye to three more performers vying for the number one spot.

Last night’s live playoffs started with Team Gwen’s favorite 19-year-old, Kique, singing an impressive Stevie Wonder’s Superstition with a confidence rarely seen for someone his age. Kique said his high school band teacher introduced him to Stevie Wonder, so we should thank him.

Next up was more country than artist, Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake singing George Strait’s Amarillo By Morning like only he could. Coach Blake gushed after the performance, “I was so into that. I love George Strait, and I love Bryce.” Last week, America voted for Bryce in the instant save round.

Team Camila pulled up next with Devix, and the alt-rocker did The Artic Monkeys right with his performance of R U Mine?

Team Blake’s Rowan Grace takes us back with old school ABBA

Team Blake’s youngest performer, Rowan Grace, likes the classics and took us way back with her rendition of ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All. Although she had some pitch issues this week, as Coach Camila pointed out, you can tell she really loves the classic from her first memory of performing when she was very young, which she revealed in the pre-performance monologue. It’s clear by now the young singer has an old soul.

Team Legend was next with Omar Jose Cardona, singing a knockout performance of In The Name of Love by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha. The pitch-perfect performance screamed rockstar getting the crowd on their feet. Coach Legend called his voice “otherworldly.”

Team Gwen’s Alyssa Wiltrado performs a tribute to legendary Latin artist Selena

Team Gwen performer, Alyssa Wiltrado, was saved last week by her coach, and this week she went big with her rendition of Selena’s classic Dreaming of You, dedicating it to her Grandfather. Her voice was flat at moments, but her energy and spirit have carried her through this far.

Following Alyssa was Team Blake artist, Bodie, singing a touching version of his wedding song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers. The versatile artist said this song reminds him of who he wants to be as a husband to his wife. Coach Blake remarked he’s the artist that is “so different and so brilliant,” making him a favorite performer on the show.

Team Legend’s Kim Cruse goes country with a Willie Nelson Classic

Last Week, Coach Legend saved Kim Cruse from the wild card round.

Kim mixed it up this week with a heartfelt Willie Nelson classic, Always on My Mind. She dedicated her performance to her late grandmother, who she said always supported her talent. Kim was the first artist to receive a standing ovation in last night’s performance. Coach Blake said her voice could be heard all the way to heaven. The artist dubbed The Velvet Powerhouse never ceases to bring it on stage.

Team Blake closed their night with country heartthrob Brayden Lape singing Come Over by Kenny Chesney. Brayden chose the song because it was his first performance on a public stage. Coach Blake felt that no matter what happened or how far he went in the competition, he would make it in the industry with his “solid country voice.”

After Team Blake’s wrap-up came Eric Who from Team Camila performed an Elvis Pressly classic, Can’t Help Falling in Love, in an unusual change from his high-energy showmanship in weeks past. He said he chose the song because it showed him the power of lyricism.

The final performance for Team Camila went to Morgan Myles with a powerful performance of Beyonce’s If I Were a Boy. The singer stated the song represents her struggles in the music industry as a woman. Coach Camila told the artist her performance was a moment to inspire young women with her story. Coach Gwen felt she picked the perfect song to define her as an artist.

Team Legend closed out with an outstanding performance from Parijita Bastola of Adele’s All I Ask. She said the song represented a shift in who she wanted to become as an artist. She first sang the song in a youth competition in Nepal. At her young age, she is already a music diva and always a crowd favorite. Coach Legend called her vibrato “easy and gorgeous.”

Last but never least, in last night’s performance was the polished performer from Team Gwen, Justin Aaron singing Break Every Chain by gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Justin returned to his gospel roots, saying the song helped lead him out of a depression. A tearful Coach Gwen said she was in awe of the performer and that he took it to another level with his performance.

The results of America’s vote in the live playoffs will be announced Tuesday night, with three more artists going home, ending their chance to be The Voice.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.