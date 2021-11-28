The Voice: The real reason Holly Forbes has no hair

Holly Forbes on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Holly Forbes has been one of the fan favorites this year on The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson was able to secure Holly for Team Kelly in the Blind Audition when all four chairs turned for her. Ariana Grande used her block on John Legend to keep him from getting her.

Her song, Elton John’s Rocket Man, was enough to make everyone want to bring Holly to their team, but it was Kelly that she chose.

“I grew up with you, Kelly Clarkson, so I’m going to go with her,” Holly said at the time.

However, Kelly cut Holly during the Knockouts and Ariana and Legend both swooped in with their steals. Holly chose to join Team Ariana.

Now, Holly is in the Top 10 and is Ariana’s best chance to win in the finals.

However, there are some people who are curious about Holly Forbes’ past, and many wonder why she is bald.

The real reason Holly Forbes from The Voice is bald

Holly Forbes is a mother of two children – seven-year-old Violet and one-year-old Olivier – and these two kids are watching their mother try to make her dreams come true.

Holly has said why she has no hair in one of her video packages.

“Around 11, I started having seizures,” Holly said. “The doctors put me on medication that made my hair brittle and patchy. I ended up losing my hair.”

“For a kid, it’s not easy being bald. At that time, I listened to music on repeat in my room, singing, and it just boosted my confidence.”

Holly now feels very confident when she is up there singing, and she never let her hair loss affect her willingness to take chances, which she is doing right now on The Voice.

“I just want to be myself and let America know what kind of artist I am,” Holly said. “We got to have a hand in picking our songs, so really what I wanted to do was to show America who I am and just try to give the best performance and to be true to myself as an artist.”

Holly Forbes journey on The Voice

Holly Forbes has made it to the Top 10 on The Voice Season 21.

So far, Holly has performed the following songs:

Blind Auditions – Elton John’s Rocket Man

Battles Round – Bobby Hebb’s Sunny

Knockouts – The Carpenters’ Superstar

Live Playoffs – Lis Sorensen’s Torn

Top 13 – Garth Brooks’ The Dance

Top 11 – iTen’s Alone

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.