The Voice Season 25: When does it premiere and who are the coaches?

The Voice Season 24 is winding down, and that has fans buzzing about Season 25 of the hit NBC show.

It’s hard to believe, but the NBC competing singing show will mark a milestone next season.

Season 25 is no small accomplishment for any show, especially in the reality TV world.

The good news for The Voice fans is that NBC has no plans to end the hit series.

The Voice Season 25 will kick off and celebrate a significant milestone in the new year.

There will be a few changes, though, which shouldn’t surprise anyone, considering the show needs to keep things fresh.

When does The Voice Season 25 premiere?

The wait for the next season of the NBC reality TV show won’t be too long. Keeping with The Voice tradition, it will air on Monday and Tuesday nights in the new year.

Season 25 of The Voice premieres on Monday, February 26 at 8/7c, with the two-night premiere event continuing on Tuesday, February 27 at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes of The Voice will drop on Peacock every Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Who are The Voice Season 25 coaches?

The coaches for The Voice Season 25 are another hot topic. When Blake Shelton left after Season 23, the NBC show no longer had any original coaches occupying the big red chairs.

However, some coaches from The Voice Season 24 will be sticking around.

John Legend will be back for his ninth season as a coach. The only other coaches to have that many seasons under their belt are Blake, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson.

Country music legend Reba McEntire will return for her second season on The Voice. Reba won’t be the only country star in the series, either.

The show will have a coaching duo for the first time in The Voice’s history. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country music duo Dan + Shay come aboard as first-time coaches.

Chance the Rapper rounds out the coaches for Season 25 of The Voice with his second appearance in the iconic red chair.

Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan are each taking a break from the show after Season 24, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be back as coaches. The Voice is constantly switching up the coaches.

In true The Voice fashion, several big-name singers and musicians will stop by for guest appearances and play a mentor role as the singing competition heats up.

