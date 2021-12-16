The Voice Season 22 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Carson Daly, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice ended its 21st season on December 14, 2021, and made history.

The finals saw a 56-year-old backup singer, a 14-year-old teenager, and the first trio to ever make the finals in The Voice history battling in the finals.

The trio, Girl Named Tom, became the first trio to ever win on The Voice.

With such an explosive finale, fans are already wondering when the show will return for more great singing action.

Here is everything we know so far about The Voice Season 22.

Is there going to be a Season 22 of The Voice?

NBC has not yet renewed The Voice for a 22nd season, but there is little doubt that the show won’t be back.

While ratings dropped for The Voice this season, that was true across the board for most television shows.

7.22 million viewers watched The Voice Season 21 premiere with a 1.1 rating and 6.98 million watched the finale, with a 0.7 rating.

In the optimal demographic, The Voice averaged a .84 rating in the 18-49 demo on Monday nights. The overall viewership on Monday nights was 6.73 million viewers.

On Tuesday nights, The Voice averaged 6.87 million viewers and hit .84 in the 18-49 demographic.

Release date latest: When does The Voice Season 22 come out?

Since NBC has not renewed The Voice yet, there is no word on an official return date.

However, we can pretty accurately predict when The Voice will be back on NBC.

The Voice has aired twice a year, but that all changes in 2022. Instead of airing once in the fall and once in the spring for each year, the fall season that just ended is the only time The Voice will air this television season.

This means it won’t be back until fall 2022.

“Going into the 21st cycle in the fall, The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way. We want to eventize this iconic series,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said.

“We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also super-serving fans, is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

Almost every single season, The Voice premiered in September, with the only time it didn’t coming in the COVID-19-altered 2020 fall season.

We expect The Voice to return to NBC on September 19, 2022, but that is only a guess at this time.

The Voice Season 22 cast updates

There is no word on who will be back for The Voice Season 22.

In Season 21, there were three returning coaches with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. They were also joined by a brand new judge in Ariana Grande.

However, there is a chance that lineup is switched up in Season 22.

There have been a lot of rumors that Season 21 was the last season for Blake Shelton. The rumors indicated that NBC wants to bring in someone else young like Ariana Grande to help increase the younger audience numbers.

However, shockingly, Ariana Grande didn’t have a single person in the finals, showing that her age and popularity didn’t translate in people voting for a winner.

There is no guarantee that Ariana Grande will return next season. She showed throughout the season that the show was devastating for her. She was often left in tears when her singers went home, and there is a chance she wouldn’t want to experience that again.

The return of Kelly Clarkson is almost guaranteed, and John Legend should be back as well.

Carson Daly will also almost surely be back as the host.

If any of the coaches leave the show, there is a good chance that some older coaches could return, including Gwen Stefani. There is also a chance NBC could reach out to another young star like Ariana Grande to join the lineup and bring in young viewers again.

The Voice Season 22 spoilers

There is no word on who will try out for The Voice in Season 22.

Expect a great number of singers in all genres, including more duos and trios, competing for the big prize at the end of the season.

When NBC decides the fate of The Voice, it will set up the schedule for the blind auditions, and fans should expect this to happen in late summer 2022.

NBC has yet to announce when The Voice Season 22 will premiere.