The Voice Season 21: John Legend’s team, ranked

The Voice has solidified each of their teams for Season 21 and the competition is ready to heat up.

John Legend is in his sixth season as a coach on The Voice.

Legend joined up in Season 16 and immediately won in his first season with Maelyn Jarmon.

However, that was Legend’s only win of his tenure on The Voice.

Legend wants to turn things around this season as he has built a nice team.

With defending Blake Shelton, three-time winner Kelly Clarkson, and hot newcomer Ariana Grande, the competition is fierce.

Here is a look at John Legend’s team for Season 21 of The Voice.

12. KJ Jennings

KJ Jennings is a 21-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Put Your Records On by Corinne Bailey Rae.

Jennings came out in Episode 5 and had two chairs turn for her. This included John Legend and Ariana Grande, while both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson held out.

Jennings, a Texas native, brought some jazz to The Voice and John Legend was impressed.

KJ Jennings joined Team Legend.

11. Sabrina Dias

Sabrina Dias is a 26-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang the Brazilian bossa nova song The Girl from Ipanema.

Sabrina came out in episode 5 and the only person who turned for her was John Legend.

Sabrina is a teacher from New Jersey, teaching music to students at an elementary school. Dias’s parents emigrated to the u.S. from Brazil and she is also an accomplished drummer.

Sabrina Dias joined Team Legend by default.

10. Jonathan Mouton

Jonathan Mouton is a 30-year-old singer from Texas who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic.

Mouton was an episode one blind audition performer and both John Legend and Ariana Grande turned for him.

Jonathan Mouton is no stranger to music competitions. Previously, he competed on Fox’s I Can See Your Voice. He is now hoping to make his mark with his role on The Voice.

Jonathan Mouton joined Team Legend.

9. Janora Brown

Janora Brown is a 22-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang the Eternals Angel Of Mine.

Janora came out in episode four and impressed two coaches as both Kelly Clarkson and John Legend turned for her, while Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande held out.

Janora Brown is from North Carolina who said she mostly sings at home to her mother and at church. She has a sister with Lupus, and she sang the song for her family.

Janora Brown chose to join Team Legend.

8. Paris Winningham

Paris Winningham is a 32-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Stevie Wonder’s Superstition.

Paris was in episode two and got two coaches to turn for him. John Legend and Ariana Grande turned their chairs while Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton held out.

Paris is a Jacksonville singer who spent most of the last decade in the U.S. Navy and that was where he began to sing, realizing he had a great talent.

Paris Winningham joined Team Legend by default.

7. Jack Rogan

Jack Rogan is an 18-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang The House of the Rising Sun.

Rogan came out in episode one and had two coaches turn for him. Both John Legend and Kelly Clarkson turned around while Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton held out.

Jack is from Syracuse, New York, and the coaches compared his voice to that of Johnny Cash and Chris Stapleton.

Jack Rogan chose to join Team Legend.

6. Samara Brown

Samara Brown is a 31-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Sweet Thing by Rufus.

Samara came out for her blind audition in episode three and both John Legend and Ariana Grande turned for her while Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson sat out.

Samara’s sister was on The Voice back in Season 3 and she now wants to follow in her footsteps. She is from The Bronx.

Samara Brown chose to join Team Legend.

5. Joshua Vacanti

Joshua Vacanti is a 28-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Into The Unknown from the Disney movie Frozen II.

Joshua was a blind audition singer on episode two and his turn included a block. Both Ariana Grande’s and John Legend turned, but Legend blocked Ariana. Both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson sat out.

Joshua is from New York and had an inspiring story. He was an asthmatic who gained a lot of weight. However, he soon decided he had to choose between being large and living a good, healthy life, and worked hard to get control again.

Joshua Vacanti joined Team Legend by default.

4. Keilah Grace

Keilah Grace is a 15-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Never Tear Us Apart by INXS.

Keilah was in the third episode as a blind audition singer who had three coaches turning for her. She got to choose between Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend while Blake Shelton sat out on this one.

Grace is from New York, and the coaches all seemed shocked when they realized how young she was. However, they complimented her powerful voice.

Keilah Grace chose to join Team Legend.

3. Samuel Harness

Samuel Harness is a 26-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Here Without You by 3 Doors Down.

Samuel was a week two audition and impressed three coaches. John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton all turned for him while Kelly Clarkson sat this one out.

Samuel is from Indiana, one of five adopted siblings whose father and brothers played in a bluegrass band.

Samuel Harness chose to join Team Legend.

2. Brittany Bree

Brittany Bree is a 26-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Call Out My Name by The Weeknd.

Bree was the final singer on the fifth episode and she got an impressive four-chair turn for her performance. She got a chance to choose from John Legend, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Clarkson.

Brittany is a singer who had never performed outside of the church, making her incredible performance noteworthy.

Brittany Bree chose to join Team Legend.

1. Shadale

Shadale is a 29-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars.

Shadale sang on the final night of blind auditions and when she took the stage, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton already had filled up their teams. With this performance, both John Legend and Kelly Clarkson turned, and Blake said it would have been all four in any other situation.

Shadale is from Georgia and is a single mother who sang in the church and musical theater.

Shadale chose to join Team Legend as his final team member.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.