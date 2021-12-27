The Voice Season 21: Ranking all John Legend’s singers at end of season

John Legend’s The Voice Season 21 team. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice Season 21 ended with Kelly Clarkson winning it all with her trio team Girl Named Tom.

While Kelly’s team took home the big win, there were great singers from all the coach’s teams.

Blake Shelton went into the semifinals with more singers still in the competition than any other team.

Ariana Grande came in strong, and even though she ended up out of the finals completely, she had some great singers.

John Legend also had great singers, and he had a strong chance to win in the finals, before falling just short.

Here is a look at John Legend’s singers from The Voice Season 21, ranked.

KJ Jennings

KJ Jennings came into the Blind Auditions and performed the song Put Your Records On by Corrine Bailey Rae.

She got a two-chair turn and chose John Legend over Blake Shelton.

However, KJ came into the Battles round and sang I Know What You Did Last Summer by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. She lost in that battle to Samuel Harness.

Keilah Grace

Keilah Grace came into the Blind Auditions and sang Never Tear Us Apart by INXS and picked up a three-chair turn.

She got to choose from John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande, and she chose to be on Team Legend.

She ended up going home in the Battles round, when Joshua Vicanti beat her performing the song good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo.

Janora Brown

Janora Brown came into the Blind Auditions and sang the song Angel of Mine by Eternal.

She got two chairs to turn for her and she chose John Legend over Kelly Clarkson.

Her journey ended in the Battles round, where she lost against Shadale with the song One Last Time by Ariana Grande.

Jack Rogan

Jack Rogan came into the Blind Auditions where he performed the folk song The House of the Rising Sun.

He got two chair turns and chose John Legend over Kelly Clarkson.

He went home in the Battles round when he lost to Sabrina Dias with the song Cardigan by Taylor Swift.

Samara Brown

Samara Brown came into the Blind Auditions and sang Sweet Thing by Chaka Khan. She got two chair turns and chose John Legend over Ariana Grande.

She had a tough competition the next week when she competed with BrittanyBree in the Battles round. After they performed Something He Can Feel, Legend chose BrittanyBree as the winner but then saved Brown.

There were three save/steal options, but Samara chose to stay with Legend.

In the Knockouts, her luck ran out when she lost to Shadale after performing The Best by Bonnie Tyler.

Sabrina Dias

Sabrina Dias came out in the Blind Auditions and performed The Girl from Ipanema by Verve.

Only one chair turned for her, and she ended up with coach John Legend. She then proved herself in the Battles round when she eliminated Jack Rogan with the song Cardigan by Taylor Swift.

In the Knockouts, Sabrina sang Photograph by Ed Sheeran, but she lost to Joshua Vacanti.

BrittanyBree

BrittanyBree was one of the biggest stories of the Blind Auditions.

She came in and sang Call Out My Name by the Weeknd and she got four chair turns. She had the choice of all the coaches and chose John Legend.

The Battles round was tough, with BrittanyBree winning but Samara Brown saved by Legend, both moving on after singing Something He Can Feel.

BrittanyBree performed Best Part by H.E.R. in the Knockouts, but she lost to Samuel Harness in that round.

David Vogel

David Vogel came into the Blind Audition round and sang Breathin’ by Ariana Grande. It was a daring choice, and only one person turned for him.

That was Ariana Grande and he joined Team Ariana.

In the Battles round, he beat Chavon Rodgers and moved on after singing Sugar, We’re Goin Down by Fall Out Boy. He then lost to Ryleigh Plank in the Knockouts after singing Lose You to Love Me by Selena Gomez.

John Legend then used his steal to bring David to his team.

He didn’t last. After singing Slow Burn by Kacey Musgraves, he was eliminated in the Playoffs.

Samuel Harness

Samuel Harness came into the Blind Auditions and sang Here Without You by 3 Doors Down.

While rock singers often struggle on The Voice, he got three chair turns and chose John Legend over Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton.

In the Battles round, Samuel beat KJ Jennings when they sang I Know What You Did Last Summer by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Samuel then won the Knockouts in Bruises by Lewis Capaldi by beating BrittanyBree.

In the Playoffs, Samuel sang So Sick by Ne-Yo and he ended up slipping into the Wild Card. He sang Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi and ended up eliminated in that round.

Shadale

Shadale was part of the final day of Blind Auditions. When she performed, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grade had their teams full.

She sang That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars and both Kelly Clarkson and John Legend turned for her. She chose Team Legend.

In the Battles round, Shadale beat Janora Brown with the song One Last Time by Ariana Grande. In the Knockouts, she sang Impossible by Shontelle and beat Samara Brown.

John Legend saved her in the Playoffs after she sang Love on the Brain by Rihanna.

However, her journey ended one week later. Shadale sang Life is a Highway by Tom Cochrane and was in the Bottom Three. She then sang Breathe by Faith Hill and was eliminated when Gymani moved on.

Joshua Vacanti

Joshua Vacanti performed the song Into the Unknown from Frozen II and got two chair turns.

However, John Legend blocked Ariana Grande and held onto Joshua for himself.

In the Battles round, he beat out Keilah Grace with the song Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo. In the Knockouts, he sang Falling by Harry Styles and eliminated Sabrina Dias.

He stuck around with the public vote after singing You and I by Lady Gaga, You Will be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen, The Show Must Go On by Queen, and If I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys.

His journey ended in the semifinals when he sang Ashes by Celine Dion and ended in the Bottom Four and then he sang My Heart Will Go On, also by Celine Dion, before going home.

Jershika Maple

Jershika Maple only impressed two coaches in the Blind Auditions, which proves that not everyone sees the true talent upfront.

Both Kelly Clarkson and John Legend turned for her after she sang Can You Stand the Rain by New Edition, and she chose Team Kelly.

This led to the Battles round where Jershika lost to Jeremy Rosado when they sang Hold On by Justin Bieber, and this led to John Legend stealing her.

In the Knockouts, Jershika beat Paris Winningham after singing Natalie Cole’s Inseparable.

Jershika then rolled into the finals, but it wasn’t always easy.

In the playoffs, she sang Beggin’ by the Four Seasons and moved on with the public vote. She also sang God Only Knows by King & Country, moving on again by public vote.

Lisa Fischer’s How Can I Ease the Pain was Jershika’s Top 11 song and moved her on, again by public vote.

In the Top 10, Jershika sang Paramore’s Ain’t It Fun, and ended up in the Bottom Three. She then sang V. Bozeman’s What is Love, and the public saved her from elimination.

In the Semifinals, she was in the Bottom Four after singing Elton John’s Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me, but she was saved again by fans after she sang Break Every Chain by Tasha Cobbs.

In the finals, Jershika sang Adele’s Rolling in the Deep, Rose Royce’s I’m Goin’ Down, and the Christmas song O’ Holy Night. She finished in fifth place.

The Voice is on hiatus. The next season should arrive on NBC in late 2022.