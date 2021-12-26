The Voice Season 21: Ranking all Blake Shelton’s singers at end of season

Blake Shelton’s The Voice Season 21 team. Pic credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson won The Voice Season 21 and went to a 50 percent win-percentage on the show over her time there.

However, while Kelly won, there was a lot of competition.

Ariana Grande came in with a lot of fire, although she ended up without anyone in the finals.

John Legend was solid as the finals closed in as well, but he fell short at the end.

As for Blake Shelton, he headed into the semi-finals with more singers remaining than any coach.

While Blake didn’t win, he had some great singers on his team, and here is a look at all his competitors, ranked.

13. Tommy Edwards

Tommy Edwards came in strong in the Blind Auditions, but he was there on the last day. This meant that Ariana Grande had already filled up her team, and he had a chance to choose between a two-chair turn with John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Tommy, who sang Train’s Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me) in his Blind Audition, chose Blake Shelton.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As a rock singer, he had a disadvantage from the start as rock singers rarely do well on The Voice.

Tommy’s time on The Voice was short. In the Battle’s round, he went up against Libianca and the two sang Save Your Tears by the Weeknd and Blake chose to stick with Libianca.

12. The Joy Reunion

The Joy Reunion was a unique trio on The Voice Season 21. This was Neil Morrison, Gentry Monreal, and Robert Easley, three older singers who have been trying to make it for years.

They came into the Blind Auditions and sang Boondocks by Little Big Town and received a two-chair turn, with Blake Shelton and John Legend both wanting them.

They chose Blake Shelton.

However, they didn’t make it past the Battle’s round. The song was perfect for them, with Three Dog Night’s Joy to the World, but they lost out to Peedy Chavis and went home in Episode 7.

11. Kaitlyn Velez

Kaitlyn Velez came into the Blind Auditions and sang Mike Posner’s Please Don’t Go.

She got two chair turns and had to choose from Blake Shelton and John Legend. Kaitlyn chose Blake and moved on to the Battle’s round.

She ended up in the last episode of the Battle’s round against Berritt Haynes, with the two singing Coldplay’s Yellow. They turned in a great performance together, but Blake chose to move on Berritt and sent Kaitlyn home.

10. Clint Sherman

Clint Sherman came in and performed the song Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison in the Blind Auditions, and the only person he impressed was Blake Shelton.

With Blake as the only person who turned for him, that is who Clint went on to sing with.

In the Battle’s round, Clint ended up in a tough competition against Carson Peters, and the two competed with the song Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away by Vince Gill.

It was a tough song to sing and Carson ended up impressing Blake, who sent Carson home.

9. Berritt Haynes

Berritt Haynes was a 19-year-old singer who sang Brett Young’s Mercy. Much like Clint Sherman, he was someone who only got Blake Shelton to turn for him.

Berritt was able to move on despite that fact, and he beat out Kaitlyn Velez when the two sang Yellow by Coldplay.

However, that ended up marking the end of the road for Berritt as he lost out to Peedy Chavis in the Knockouts, singing I Swear by John Michael Montgomery.

8. Jonathan Mouton

Jonathan Mouton came into the Blind Auditions and sang Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic. He was good and got two chair turns, with John Legend and Ariana Grande battling for him.

Mouton ended up on Team Legend.

That led to the Battle rounds when he lost out to Paris Winningham with the song Here and Now by Luther Vandross. However, Mouton didn’t go home and Blake used his Steal to bring Mouton to his team.

However, Mouton’s time ended quickly.

On the very next episode, Mouton took on Wendy Moten in the first song in the Knockouts and lost. Mouton sang I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash.

7. Hailey Green

Hailey Green was a special competitor in The Voice Season 21.

She had come on the show before and tried out, getting no chair turns. However, the judges told her to return and try again in the future. She did and this time, she got picked.

Hailey sang Home by Marc Broussard and Blake was the only person who turned for her.

His faith paid off. In the Battle’s round, Hailey lost to Lana Scott when they sang Girl by Maren Morris. However, Blake saved Hailey too, and took both girls to the next round.

However, in the Knockouts, it was time for Hailey to go home. She took on Libianca and lost after singing Blake Shelton’s song, God’s Country.

6. Carson Peters

Carson Peters came in and made a lot of fans right off the bat thanks to his great country voice. He sang Tulsa Time by Don Williams and got all four chairs to turn for him.

This was almost a no-brainer for a male country singer, and he chose Blake Shelton to coach him.

The Battle’s round saw him facing a similar singer in Clint Sherman, and while Carson won after singing Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away by Vince Gill, he went home in the next round.

The Knockouts saw Carson sing George Strait’s Amarillo by Morning, and he lost to Lana Scott.

5. Libianca

Libianca came out in the Blind Auditions and sang Good Days by SZA, and she ended up choosing to go with Blake Shelton.

She moved on to the Battle’s round and sang Save Your Tears by The Weeknd to eliminate Tommy Edwards.

In the Knockouts, she knocked out fan-favorite Hailey Green when she sang Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish, which put her in the playoffs.

Sadly, she was in the bottom four after singing Woman by Doja Cat, and she didn’t get the chance for a Wild Card selection.

4. Peedy Chavis

Peedy Chavis came out in the Blind Auditions and delivered something completely different. He came out and sang Heartbreak Hotel by Elvis.

The concern was that he was similar to an Elvis impersonator, but then he moved on and proved he was a lot more than that.

In the Battle’s round, Peedy beat out The Joy Reunion when they sang Joy to the World.

He kept going strong in the Knockouts, when he sang Unchain My Heart by Ray Charles, knocking out Berritt Haynes.

Peedy went on to the playoffs and sang Proud Mary by CCR and then ended up in the Wild Card round. Here, only one person would move on with four going home, and he ended up going home after singing Stranger In My House by Ronnie Milsap.

3. Lana Scott

Lana Scott came in as the top female country singer on The Voice Season 21.

She initially only got two chair turns when she sang Hole in the Bottle by Kelsea Ballerini, with her choosing Blake Shelton over Kelly Clarkson.

Lana then struggled early on, losing to Hailey Green in the Battle’s round after singing Maren Morris’s Girl. However, Blake saved her and she moved on.

Lana then won in the Knockouts, by singing Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift and knocking out Carson Peters. She was then saved in the playoffs by Blake Shelton, who made her his choice to move on after she sang Next Girl by Carly Pearce.

In the Top 13, the public voted to save her after her performance of Humble and Kind by Tim McGraw. She then coasted through the Top 11 with her performance of I Hope by Gabby Barrett.

In the Top 10, Lana sang The One That Got Away by Katy Perry and moved on again with the public vote.

However, Lana’s journey ended in the semifinals. She sang Something in the Water by Carrie Underwood and Hold My Hand by Hootie and the Blowfish and she finally ended up in the bottom.

She came back and sang Things a Man Oughta Know by Lainey Wilson and she finally went home when Jershika Maple moved on.

2. Paris Winningham

Paris Winningham went to the finals on The Voice Season 21 for Team Blake, but he wasn’t originally a Blake Shelton guy.

Paris sang Superstition by Stevie Wonder in the Blind Auditions and got two chair turns, with John Legend taking him over Ariana Grande.

In the Battle’s round, Paris beat out Jonathan Mouton when they sang Luther Vandross’ Here and Now. After that, Blake stole Mouton. That was ironic.

In the Knockouts, Jershika Maple beat out Paris, and Blake stole him too. Paris sang David Allen Coe’s Tennessee Whiskey in that round.

Now on Blake’s team, Paris sang I Wish it Would Rain by The Temptations in the playoffs and moved on by public vote.

The public then voted Paris on to the finals, and he never had to fight for his survival. He sang What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye, Use Me by Bill Withers, Amazed by Lonestar, Close the Door by Teddy Pendergrass, and Change the World by Eric Clapton.

Paris’s finals’ performances included Ain’t Nobody by Rufus, Me and Mrs. Jones by Billy Paul, and Love Train by The O’Jays.

Paris Winningham finished The Voice Season 21 in third place.

1. Wendy Moten

Wendy Mouton was a favorite from the start of the season.

In her Blind Audition, the long-time backup singer sang We Can Work it Out by The Beatles and got a four-chair turn. She chose to join Blake Shelton’s team.

She never had anything to worry about in the competition.

In the Battle’s round, she sang If I Never Lose My Faith In You by Sting and beat Manny Keith. In the Knockouts, she sang Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin and eliminated Jonathan Mouton.

After this, Wendy sang some heavy-hitter songs, including Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, Blue Bayou by Roy Orbison, Freeway of Love by Aretha Franklin, Jolene by Dolly Parton, You’re All I Need to Get By by Marvin Gaye, and Change the World by Eric Clapton.

The finals saw Wendy Moten singing How Will I Know by Whitney Houston, Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland, and Just a Fool by Christina Aguilera.

Wendy Moten ended up in second place, losing out to only Girl Named Tom.

The Voice is on hiatus. The next season should arrive on NBC in late 2022.