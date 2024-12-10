The Voice fans have already chosen their winner: Here’s who everyone is talking about

Night one of The Voice Season 26 live finale went off without a hitch, and viewers expressed their excitement on social media.

The five talented singers belted out their best ballads and up-tempo songs, wowing the judges with two performances each.

However, fans of The Voice have seemingly chosen the frontrunner in the competition.

By doing a simple scroll online, you’ll see one name popping up consistently, and if you haven’t guessed yet, it’s Sofronio Vasquez.

Sofronio didn’t have any luck on the Philippines version of the popular singing competition, but he’s knocking it out of the park now.

Thanks to Sofronio’s impressive performance, things are looking good for Team Buble to take home the win during his first season as a coach.

Michael has come a long way since his debut when viewers called him cringe; now he’s proven his worth.

Fast forward to the finale, and he’s the only coach with two singers in the competition, doubling his chances of getting a win.

Ultimately, the votes decide who takes home the $100,000 cash prize and the coveted record deal.

The Voice fans declare their winner on social media

Sofronio kicked off his first performance in the finals with Unstoppable by Sia. However, it was his second performance that wowed the viewers.

When he hit the stage again, The Voice finalist sang A Million Dreams from the hit movie The Greatest Showman, and it was an emotional moment for Sofronio, who broke down in tears at the end.

It was a proud moment for his coach, Michael, who was also moved by the performance.

It didn’t take long for The Voice fans to sound off on social media.

One X user started a poll, and Sofronio is in the lead.

Will Sofronio Vasquez win Season 26 of The Voice?

The Voice fans are convinced that Sofronio deserves the win, and they’ve been expressing that online.

“Sofronio is THE VOICE,” an X user exclaimed.

“Whatever happens, you’re a winner already, @sofroniovasquez!” added someone else. “You’ve made us all proud. #SofronioVasquez for the win! #TheVoice.”

Someone posted a clip of Sofronio’s performance and dubbed it “The best of the night.”

Another commenter responded to the post, saying, “He definitely was! Sofronio Vasquez for the win! #TheVoice.”

Someone else said, “I can’t stop thinking about this moment—such a deeply emotional and heartfelt performance. Your million dreams are well on their way to becoming a reality. Bravo, Sofronio! You truly are #TheVoice. So proud of you.”

I can’t stop thinking about this moment—such a deeply emotional and heartfelt performance. Your million dreams are well on their way to becoming a reality. Bravo, Sofronio! You truly are #TheVoice.



Which of the top five performers impressed you the most? Sound off in the comments below.

The Voice Season 26 finale airs Tuesday, December 10 at 9/8c on NBC.