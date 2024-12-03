The Voice fans angry with judges over semifinals; claims show is ‘extremely rigged’

The Voice viewers are not happy with the judges, and they’ve been airing their grievances online.

The live semifinal performances for Season 26 recently kicked off and it’s causing a stir among fans of the show.

People were not impressed with the performances of the final eight contestants, with many arguing that the good singers were sent home.

Over the past several weeks, the judges have trimmed down their teams to their two best picks.

Monday night’s episode featured Christina Eagle and Jeremy Beloate, coached by Snoop Dogg; Shye and Sofronio Vasquez, coached by Michael Bublé; Danny Joseph and Adam Bohanan, whose coach is Reba McEntire; and lastly, Gwen Stefani’s team, Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace.

The singers belted out solo songs handpicked by their coaches and later returned to the stage with duets.

The judges had nothing but nice things to say about the singers, but viewers would beg to disagree.

The Voice viewers slam judges and claim the competition is ‘extremely rigged’

The chatter is hot on social media with viewers unimpressed after the top eight took the stage, with fans reiterating a long-running sentiment that the competition is rigged.

“Snoop picking Christina over Austyns and Aliyah further confirms for me this show is extremely rigged because ain’t no way,” wrote an X user.

“The judges get rid of 97% of the good singers and leave us to vote on the 3% leftover. Then they wonder why the winners never go anywhere,” added someone else.

One viewer said, “I’m glad America is voting. Because the judges haven’t made good choices this season.”

One commenter said, “So all the greats got sent home and now we gotta sit here and watch the judges BS each other as if these are the greats? Ok.”

Another added, “Remember when the voice had judges who JUDGED!! Like xtina Aguilera? Now you have these judges who clap and give standing ovations to every performance.”

America must vote for their favorites from the live semifinals.

Another episode of The Voice airs on Tuesday, December 3, with viewers voting for their favorites before the live event.

The show will narrow down the contestants from eight to five, which means three people will be sent home.

The five singers who receive the most votes from America will head into next week’s finals.

Host Carson Daly will reveal the four who received the highest votes, and they will automatically move to the next round.

However, the four singers with the lowest votes will have to fight for the last spot and perform for a chance of getting the Instant Save and making it into the top five.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.