The Voice considering dropping Blake Shelton because of Ariana Grande’s popularity

This season saw Ariane Grande join The Voice as the newest judge, replacing Nick Jonas.

This was a huge move because Grande is a young musical artist and one who is still extremely popular in her career.

According to Radar, there is talk now that NBC might be looking for a replacement for Blake Shelton, bringing in a younger judge to help bring younger viewers to the show.

This is a move that could completely shake up the dynamic of The Voice.

Is NBC looking to replace Blake Shelton on The Voice?

A source told Radar that there were current top musical talents who didn’t think it would be a good career move to join The Voice.

However, the overwhelming popularity of Ariana Grande has changed that thought process.

“Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about staring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on,” the source told Radar.

“Now she has changed everything and opened the flood gates to future relevant talent which isn’t good news for Blake Shelton. Sure, he is a star and people love him, but he doesn’t exactly burn up the charts anymore,” the insider said.

Radar went on to mention that Blake Shelton has been on The Voice for over a decade, and NBC feels it might be time to replace him with a more current young musical talent.

With Ariana Grande being so popular with the talented musicians trying out for the show this season, the source said NBC is considering the change.

Blake Shelton and The Voice

Blake Shelton has been on The Voice since it started. He has become as much a part of the show as the competitors.

Shelton’s on-screen relationship with Kelly Clarkson is consistently funny and he has really caught on with Ariana Grande too.

Fans have started to come out in support of Blake, though, and many on social media have demanded he remains on The Voice.

“Crazy stupid! We only watch because of @blakeshelton and @kellyclarkson,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “We had to turn off the voice because of @ArianaGrande hope it’s all lies!”

However, if Blake Shelton does leave The Voice, there is a chance he could be ready to move on to something even bigger.

OK Magazine reported that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are considering a joint tour together.

“By touring together, their work schedules would be aligned. They want to be a team both off stage,” a source told the site.

They would join other married artists like Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill & Tim McGraw who made millions traveling the road together.

The Voice airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.