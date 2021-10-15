The Voice coaches call out Blake Shelton on his lack of knowledge on Nelly song

Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

When the contestants on The Voice sing a song, the coaches almost always know the song. They are professionals in the music business with years of experience.

However, when Vaughn Mugol and Katherine Ann Mohler performed the duet Dilemma by Kelly Rowland and Nelly, one coach had no idea what the song was and had never heard it before.

That coach was Blake Shelton and the other coaches didn’t let him get away with it.

Blake Shelton admits not recognizing a song on The Voice

When Vaughn Mugol and Katherine Ann Mohler finished performing Dilemma, Blake Shelton said, “My thought was, ‘Wow, I can’t wait to hear that song for the first time.'”

Ironically, it was Ariana Grande, who was only nine when the song came out, who picked it out for her singers on Team Ariana.

The other two coaches were more incredulous of Blake’s lack of familiarity with the song.

“Did you live under a rock?” Kelly Clarkson asked.

“This was an immensely huge song,” Legend said.

Blake simply responded that Clarkson might be right because “there was a lot of rocks where I lived” in Oklahoma.

Dilemma was a huge song when it came out.

It was on Nelly’s second album Nellyville and was also the first single from Kelly Rowland’s debut solo album after leaving Destiny’s Child.

The song won Best Rap/Sung Performance at the Grammy Awards and was nominated for Record of the Year.

The song was also number one on the Billboard Top 40 and was in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 non-consecutive weeks. At the end of the year, it finished as the fourth-best song of the year on the Billboard Hot 100.

Team Blake on The Voice

Blake Shelton might not be on track with songs from 19 years ago, but he is doing just fine on this season’s The Voice.

So far, he has moved on Peedy Chavis over The Joy Reunion, Libianca over Tommy Edwards, and then both chose Hailey Green and used his Save on Lana Scott. He still has his steal to use later in the Battle rounds.

Team Blake still has Berritt Haynes, Carson Peters, Clint Sherman, Kaitlyn Velez, Manny Keith, and Wendy Moten to compete in the Battle rounds next week.

Shelton is working with Dierks Bentley as his Battle Advisor in these rounds.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.