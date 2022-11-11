The Voice coach Blake Shelton previews new Christmas album

Blake Shelton shared from his new Christmas elbum. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GLX/StarMaxWorldwide

This season is Blake Shelton’s last with The Voice, but he has a lot of projects in the works to entertain his fans.

The voice coach took to Instagram on Monday to announce his new Christmas album, Cheers, It’s Christmas Super Deluxe. Shelton captioned his post: “We’re in the super deluxe spirit this year, y’all!”

The album contains favorites including his 2012 release of Cheers, It’s Christmas and three new songs never heard before: Up On the House Top, Holly Jolly Christmas, and Cheer for the Elves, which was previously written and recorded by his wife and fellow The Voice coach, Gwen Stefani.

Some of the other star-studded collaborations on the album are Oklahoma Christmas, featuring Reba McIntyre, There’s a New Kid in Town, featuring Kelly Clarkson, Home, featuring Michael Bublé, The Very Best Time of Year, featuring Trypta Phunk, and the Christmas classic Silver Bells, featuring Xenai.

Shelton’s mother, Dorothy Shackleford, is also featured on the track, Time for Me to Come Home. The super deluxe album drops Friday, November 11 at midnight.

Blake Shelton says goodbye to The Voice after 12 years

The veteran coach of The Voice is leaving the competition after season 22, but it won’t be the last time we see him on TV. He returns December 5 to the USA Network hosting a new competition show, Barmageddon, with fellow The Voice star, Carson Daly, and WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella.

The show is set in Nashville at Blake Shelton’s bar, Ol Red. With Nikki Bell hosting, Carson tending bar, Shelton taking the stage for live sing-alongs, and celebrities competing for prizes.

This show isn’t your typical game show. Two celebrities compete each week in tongue-in-cheek bar games such as Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (Shelton darts), and more. Be prepared to watch the wildest game show you’ve ever seen!

Fans can catch a sneak peek on the USA Network on November 21 at 11/10c.

Blake Shelton goes on tour in 2023

Blake Shelton’s final season of The Voice is drawing near, but don’t worry, we’ll be hearing a lot more from him in 2023. Blake announced dates for his Back to the Honky Tonk tour beginning Spring of 2023 with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

The first round of his tour starts on February 16, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster and on Blake Shelton’s website.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.