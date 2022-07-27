The unmarried 90 Day Fiance star with the most appearances in the franchise may surprise you

Tim Malcolm has appeared on a surprising number of episodes in the 90 Day Fiance world. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance made its debut in 2014, and since then, several spinoffs and hundreds of cast members have been introduced.

From 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? to 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day: The Single Life, and even 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back, there are opportunities for veteran cast members to return and either continue their story with their original partner, introduce a new one or just show how their life has changed since their initial season ended.

There’s even the popular Pillow Talk that usually airs right after the main show, where popular cast members react to what is happening on the currently airing shows.

In fact, there are so many new shows that have sprouted up after the success of the initial TLC hit that it’s hard to keep up with all of them, let alone the cast.

With all these 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, there are some cast that have returned over and over. Some of the most familiar faces to keep coming back include David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Darcey Silva, Angela Deem, and Molly Hopkins.

But there’s one familiar face that keeps on popping up and continues to gain popularity within the franchise. It might surprise you that he’s made more appearances within the 90 Day Fiance franchise than any other cast member to date.

Tim Malcolm made his debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Viewers first met Tim Malcolm on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when he traveled to Colombia to meet Jeniffer Tarazona, who is currently dating another alum, Jesse Meester.

Tim, or “Teeeeeeeem” as she called him, quickly became a fan favorite, as viewers couldn’t stop talking about his sense of style, his mannerisms, and his absolute lack of chemistry with Jeniffer. Tim and Jeniffer didn’t make it past their season together.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The mood of their entire encounter is summed up in this screenshot from the season.

Jeniffer and Tim just couldn’t find any common ground. Pic credit: TLC

Even though Tim and Jeniffer didn’t work out, he’s still managed to maintain his status as one of the most loved 90 Day Fiance stars and has appeared in many episodes within the franchise.

Tim Malcolm is the most featured 90 Day Fiance unmarried cast member ever

Since making his debut in 2019 on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tim Malcolm has gone on to appear on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day Bares All, and 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined for a combined total of 160 episodes that have aired on TLC and discovery+.

For comparison, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, who joined 90 Day Fiance back in 2014 for Season 5, have racked up a total of 171 episodes within the franchise and are still married today. They currently live in Fountain Hills, Arizona and frequently travel the world, even returning to her native Thailand where they met.

Darcey Silva is another popular 90 Day Fiance alum, having been featured on the first three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and going on to score a spinoff with her twin sister Stacey. She remains single but only has 66 episode credits to her name.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.