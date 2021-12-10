The truth about why Maya Vander’s husband is never shown on Selling Sunset

Maya Vander says her David husband cannot film the show with her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Maya Vander has been a part of the Selling Sunset cast since the show first premiered but you might have noticed we don’t know much about her personal life.

Unlike the other women, who have fully opened up and given viewers a glimpse into the different aspects of their world, Maya’s home life remains a mystery, even though we’re four seasons into the show.

Maya’s selling Sunset castmates have shown their weddings, dating life, pregnancies, breakups, medical issues, and everything in between. However, the 39-year-old keeps her storyline focused solely on real estate.

The little we know about the Israeli-born beauty — who’s now pregnant with her third child — is that she is married to a businessman named David. But, he has never been seen on camera.

While the air of mystery surrounding the Selling Sunset star’s husband might seem odd to viewers, she has a good reason for keeping him anonymous.

Maya Vander dishes on her husband’s absence from Selling Sunset

The Selling Sunset star finally spilled the beans about her husband’s absence from the Netflix series during a recent interview on The Domenick Nati Show.

When asked if her husband simply doesn’t want to be on TV Maya noted that she gets that question all the time, but that’s not the real reason why he remains off-camera.

“He’s in finance, so his job is pretty serious he cannot just be on a reality show and getting too much into the drama,” explained Maya. “As we know how reality shows can easily get manipulated and edited so he [would] rather stay away because of his job, unfortunately.”

While you may not see Maya’s husband on the show she’s not afraid to show him off on social media. There are lots of photos of the happy couple and their cute kids, Elle and Aiden posted on Maya’s Instagram page.

Maya Vander says she would love to have her husband on the show

The reality TV personality admitted that she would love to show her husband and their relationship on camera but as it stands now, that’s not a possibility.

Season 4 was recently released on Netflix and it brought just as much drama as the first three seasons, but that’s the exact reason Maya’s husband has to stay away from the spotlight.

“He’s a great guy and a great husband and I wish I could share more but unfortunately I cannot,” confessed the Selling Sunset star who– also noted that her husband wouldn’t mind being on the show either.

“I mean if it was up to him he would totally do it,” explained Maya. “But given he works for someone, for a big company that was kinda like a no-go.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.