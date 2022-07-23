The truth about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breakup rumors

Rumors have swirled that Pete and Kim have broken up, but are they true? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

The rumor mill has been swirling with claims that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone their separate ways.

So, how much truth is there to the rumors that Kim and Pete might have broken up?

Kim was first linked to SNL comedian Pete in the fall of 2021 as she was in the midst of a high-profile divorce from her ex-husband, Ye.

Since then, the seemingly unlikely couple has proven to skeptics that their relationship is real, despite many questioning their compatibility early on.

Although they’ve been going strong since last October, there have been rumors circulating that Kim and Pete may have called it quits.

One reason for the breakup rumors is that Pete has been working outside of the country for his latest project, which has him holed up over 8,000 miles from Kim’s native state of California, as he’s currently in Australia working on the movie Wizards.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson currently ‘navigating’ long-distance relationship

A source told The Sun of the duo, “Kim and Pete are still going strong, but are navigating the long-distance [thing] for a while as he films in Australia. They FaceTime daily and are making the effort while they both focus on work for a while.”

The insider continued, “Kim is already back in Los Angeles with her family after her Paris trip and is spending time with the kids. She could be going over to see Pete in the coming weeks if her schedule allows, but she will not be relocating there.”

Is Kim enjoying her freedom while Pete films in Australia?

Some of Kim’s friends also spoke with the outlet, claiming that Kim is enjoying her freedom while Pete is away, especially after being in an 8-year-long relationship with Ye: “After the control of the Kanye years, she’s having so much fun going out and being this new Kim Kardashian with her boyfriend, but when she comes home she needs to be up at 5:30 a.m. to work out and be a mom.”

The rumors of a split come on the heels of Pete’s recent interview with fellow comedian Kevin Hart. In the interview, Pete revealed that he hopes to get married and have kids someday. Whether that happens with Kim, however, is still up for debate.

Kim revealed last year during an appearance on The Ellen Show that she would likely not be adding any more children to her brood, which includes the four children she shares with Ye.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked Kim whether she was done having kids, she responded, “Yes. Yes. I think so! I mean, I think, yeah, I’m done. Yeah, I have a lot of kids. I’m done.”

Season 2 of The Kardashians is scheduled to premiere this September on Hulu.