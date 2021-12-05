The truth about former Voice coach Adam Levine’s face tattoo

Adam Levine from The Voice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5 and one of the first coaches from The Voice has been in the news lately when a photo appeared of the singer.

The photo saw Levine sporting a face tattoo.

However, the image was deceiving, and Levine had to clarify the truth about the face tattoo for his own mother.

Adam Levine photographed with a face tattoo

Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, posted a photo of the two of them on her Instagram account on Friday.

The photo saw the couple walking and Levine had what looked like a new tattoo on his body.

It was on his face, next to his left eye.

“One to remember! thank you @archdigest for trusting us with the liquor @calirosa,” Behati tagged in the caption of the photo.

It also included some videos that included the apparent tattoo.

However, according to the former Voice coach, the photos were deceiving for the truth.

The former Voice coach explains the photo

Adam Levine took to his own Instagram stories, showed his face where the tattoo was, and he posted a video explaining that it was not a real tattoo on his face.

The former Voice coach also said he was giving this explanation for his mother.

Pic credit: @adamlevine/Instagram

“This message is for my mother,” Adam said in the video, showing both sides of his face. “I do not have a tattoo on my face. Those that know me know that I’m too vain. I’m too fu**ing vain to get a tattoo on my face.

“I’ll tattoo the rest of this, but no, the face has got to stay the same.”

It makes sense that Adam Levine’s fans might believe he would get a tattoo, even on his face.

Adam Levin has 31 tattoos on his body, many of them with special meanings. One of them might explain why he was so intent on letting his mother know the one on his face was fake.

Adam has a heart with the word ‘Mom’ written across the heart in a ribbon. It is on his left forearm.

Other tattoos on Adam Levine’s body include:

The number 222, representing the door number of the studio that Maroon 5 recorded their debut album

A guitar on his left forearm

A paw print on his right shoulder with the name Frankie Girl written below it, in reference to hid dog that passed away

The word Tapas in Sanskrit above his heart, the word meaning ‘Meditation Through Penance’

Cherry blossoms and doves in memory of those who died on 9/11

True Love written across his knuckles.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.