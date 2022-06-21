The truth about Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson’s engagement rumors

Alana Thompson wore a ring on her left ring finger, sparking engagement rumors. Pic credit: WEtv

Alana Thompson’s boyfriend, Dralin, debuted on the most recent episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon met with the young man ahead of inviting him to Alana’s birthday, which was also featured on the show.

After pictures surfaced following Pumpkin’s announcement that she and Josh Efird welcomed twins, followers wondered whether Alana was engaged to Dralin.

Is Alana Thomspon engaged to her older boyfriend, Dralin?

Alana Thompson’s rep spoke exclusively to Page Six about whether Alana Thompson is engaged to Dralin.

They said it was “just a ring” when referencing the diamond on her left ring finger. It was featured in several of the photos for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Josh Efird’s twin announcement.

There’s been plenty of judgment about Alana’s relationship. She began dating Dralin just before she turned 16 last August. He is 20, a little bit older than some would guess, but he reportedly fits in with the family just fine.

While Alana Thompson isn’t currently engaged to Dralin, she is still in a relationship with him. The two have been together since roughly March of 2021, putting them at a little under 18 months together.

The two often appear on her Instagram together, and their relationship will continue to play out as the episodes continue to air.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Where is Alana Thompson living now?

It’s been a rough few years for the teenage reality TV star. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson grew up in front of the cameras and was why her family was given their own show.

While she may have asked to drop the “Hoey Boo Boo” moniker, Alana is still growing up in front of the public eye, but with much more significant issues. Mama June Shannon stepped out on raising her while she battled drug addiction, so her big sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, stepped up to take care of her.

Earlier this year, Pumpkin got legal custody of Alana. Mama June was ordered to pay $800 a month in child support, which was set to begin in May.

Pumpkin has cared for Alana, watched her heartbreak while dealing with their mother’s addiction, and learned to help Alana through her relationships and business propositions. The two continue to film the show as their lives get more complicated, and they triumph over what could have been.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.