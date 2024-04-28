The Traitors Season 3 cast: Here’s the rumored Real Housewives joining the show

It’s only been a couple of months since The Traitors Season 2 ended, but fans are anxiously waiting for news about Season 3.

The Peacock original became a huge hit with Season 1, largely due to Below Deck alum Kate Chastain.

However, The Traitors Season 2 proved to be even more epic than the first.

Ever since Season 3 of The Traitors was announced, the rumor mill has been buzzing about the cast.

The Bravoverse has been on fire recently with speculation of the next group of Real Housewives heading to the Scotland castle.

Right now, there are three names floating around, and one of them pretty much confirmed she was on the show.

Here are the rumored Real Housewives stars joining the show

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Traitors Season 2 star Phaedra Parks hinted that The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley would be on Season 3.

“I don’t want to give any of the wonderful cast members away, but it’s going to be spectacular. You’ll definitely be seeing some housewives, honey,” she expressed.

When asked if it would top Season 2, Phaedra replied, “I don’t know if it will top Season 2, but we will be making it nice.”

RHONY fans know the “making it nice” was a hint that Dorinda will be on the show without naming her.

Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta dropped the bombshell she was on The Traitors Season 3 this week. Via her Instagram Story, Kenya showed a sign that said Talent The Traitors before taking a video of her getting ready for glam.

Later, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice got the rumor mill buzzing that she, too, was joining the Peacock show.

Teresa shared an IG Story of her getting glam-ready. Social media sleuths were quick to point out it was the same place where Kenya had her glam session for The Traitors.

We won’t know the official cast list until later this summer or early fall but we do know The Traitors Season 3 cast is in place thanks to Phaedra.

The Real Housewives aren’t the only The Traitors teasers being shared.

The Traitors Season 3 teasers

Speaking at Deadline Contenders TV: Documentary + Unscripted event, The Traitors host Alan Cumming has given fans some hints about the upcoming season.

Alan admitted the team behind the show has plenty of surprises in store for Season 3 of The Traitors.

“There are some good twists,” Alex expressed.

Sam Rees-Jones, The Traitors executive producer, also shared some teasers for the Peacock original.

“There are some exciting things planned; we want to keep the players on their toes, and we look forward to them keeping us on our toes. As far as Season 3 … this murder mystery is going to take lots of twists and turns, and we’re excited to see where it goes,” he spilled.

The Traitors Season 3 will have plenty of Bravo stars in the mix. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a Below Deck chef has been rumored to join the show.

Now Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, and Dorinda Medley have now been added to that list. It’s a safe bet they won’t be the last Bravo names thrown out either.

What do you think of the Real Housewives stars slated to be on The Traitors Season 3?

The Traitors Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.