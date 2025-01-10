The Traitors 3 season premiere recap

A new season of The Traitors arrived on Thursday night, and they got right down to the twists.

The first 20 players were revealed and then host Alan Cumming revealed a twist involving a mysterious costumed figure.

Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor was in the costume. Alan told the other 20 players that someone could invite Rob to join and also choose to eliminate one of the first 20 folks.

Nobody stepped forward. Boston Rob was sent packing. Or was he? He is such a big personality on reality TV that we might see him again. For now, though, Boston Rob is out.

The players entered the castle in the Scottish Highlands and began chatting it up. The three Survivor alums got together, but were at odds, with lots of suspicion already in the air.

Two Big Brother alums are also on this season competing for the $250,000, but they are fresh off a big fight on Big Brother: Reindeer Games, and ill feelings are in the air.

Who is on The Traitors?

Below is a breakdown of where the 20 cast members are from.

Big Brother: Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes.

Survivor: Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, and Carolyn Wiger.

Bachelor Nation: Wells Adams and Gabby Windey.

Real Housewives: Dorinda Medley (RHONY), Dolores Catania (RHONJ), Chanel Ayan (RHOD), and Robyn Dixon (RHOP).

The Bob’s: Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser and Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset.

Ciara Miller from Summer House.

Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Zac Efron’s brother).

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal).

Nikki Garcia from WWE (a Professional Wrestler).

Sam Asghari (an Actor, Model, and Britney Spears’ ex).

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

Who are The Traitors for Season 3?

Alan had the 20 new players sit at the Roundtable and he selected the three Traitors.

The Traitors are Danielle, Carolyn, and Bob the Drag Queen.

After the selection process, Tom began spreading rumors about Chrishell. She caught wind of it and wasn’t pleased.

Based on the early footage, nobody had a good grasp of who might be a real Traitor.

The first challenge and a battle for Shields

The first cash challenge forced the 20 players to paddle a large boat out on the water. When they got to a checkpoint, two people had to be left behind who would be at first of being Murdered.

Robyn and Ayan from The Real Housewives stayed at the checkpoint, putting their games at risk.

The second checkpoint required them to sacrifice two more people to score $20,000 for the prize pool. Dolores and Dorinda from The Real Housewives sacrificed themselves.

With the four Housewives volunteering to be left behind suddenly the Bravo stars were found suspicious of possibly being Traitors (and thus targets).

Bob the Drag Queen (a Traitor) and Danielle (a Traitor) stayed at checkpoint three.

Bob Harper and Sam stayed at checkpoint four.

The remaining people on the boat passed on going for $20,000 more and they hustled to return to the dock.

Everyone on the boat got a Shield and was safe from being Murdered.

Danielle and Bob the Drag Queen were also safe as Traitors.

Sam, Bob, Robyn, Ayan, Dolores, and Dorinda were at risk.

The eight people left behind had to remain out there while the other 12 returned to the castle and ate dinner. Those 12 folks didn’t leave much food for the rest.

The Traitors met for the first time as Episode 1 ended. Nobody was Murdered yet.

Boston Rob was shown meeting with Alan before the season premiere faded to black. Alan revealed that Rob was now entering the game as a Traitor.

Episodes 2 and 3 from The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock already.

