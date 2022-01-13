The Silva twins’ hair has been a hot topic for Darcey & Stacey critics

Since the Silva twins have been doing a lot of work on their bodies, critics are wondering what they are thinking with their hair. Pic credit: TLC

The Silva twins’ appearance has always been highly talked about by Darcey & Stacey viewers and the conversation about their hair has gotten more heated since the premiere of Season 3.

Darcey and Stacey are fresh off of the plastic surgery makeovers they got in Turkey on Season 2 and are shown to still be healing this new season.

While there has been a lot of talk of the twins taking it too far, with the word “botched” thrown around, critics on Twitter have also been mercilessly pointing out that Darcey and Stacey’s hair could be better.

They both have been sporting totally bleached and platinum blonde hair with extensions that sometimes fly out or have very visible tracks.

Darcey & Stacey critics have been roasting the twins’ hair

Since the Silva twins are very into their appearance viewers thought that they would have gone a different direction with their hair this season.

One of the most popular posts on the topic of Darcey and Stacey’s hair on Season 3 jabbed, “It’s crazy to me that Starcey spends so much time, money, and energy on plastic surgery, but then they walk around with bad fried hair. Hair is a way easier fix…”

Darcey & Stacey viewers wish the twins would upgrade their hair. Pic credit: @amandalo926/Twitter

Another critic used a gif of a chihuahua in a wig and also alluded to the twins’ hair on the show and said, “Darcey and Stacey spent all that money on surgery only to have their hair looking like this.”

Darcey and Stacey spent all that money on surgery only to have their hair still looking like this #DarceyAndStacey pic.twitter.com/ffKTeUYY8c January 11, 2022

Another viewer with a harsh take on the twins’ appearance remarked, “By now, still with the Tarantula eyes (3 pair of lashes at a time? GOBS of ridiculously long platinum extensions flying everywhere? If you got snatched, let’s update this hair situation.”

#darceyandstacey By now, still with the Tarantula eyes (3 pair of lashes at a time?GOBS of ridiculously long platinum extensions flying everywhere? If you got snatched, let’s update this hair situation. Get body-aware stylist to lengthen your body & necks & a real hair dresser. pic.twitter.com/d9Yg6JH8Lz — J K B (@julie_buteyn13) January 12, 2022

Darcey & Stacey viewers have gotten to see what their real hair looked like

During Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers got to watch them go to their hairdresser and witness all the work that takes place at the salon. Included in that was a look into what their hair actually looked like under the extensions.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the twins had to take each other’s hair extensions out which was featured on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, and it ended up being a mess.

By the time they went to the salon, their natural hair was gray, damaged, and very tangled. By the end of their salon experience, and after they saged their new extensions, the twins were back to their long platinum hair.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.