The RHUGT Season 3 cast in swimsuits meets in Thailand

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 cast meets for the first time in Thailand. Pic credit: Bravo

Less than two weeks after Monsters and Critics revealed the cast for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3, the ladies are in “The Land of Smiles” as they wear their swimsuits and take a group photo.

Although Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip still has one episode to debut on Peacock, the network wasted no time getting the ladies to Thailand for the newest season.

Bravo and Peacock shared the first-ever photo of the ladies as they smiled for a photo together.

Although the group was smiling, it would be fair to assume that it was only a short time before some drama kicked off between the unique personalities.

The ladies stood in a line on the sand with majestic elephants behind them. The ladies and the elephants were under a watering device due to the extreme heat in Thailand.

Bravo invited viewers to create their own caption and wrote: ” FIRST CAST PHOTO OF #RHUGT 3! THAT IS THE CAPTION.”

The first cast photo from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 is out

First stood Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Heather wore a black bra, black shorts, and swimming shoes. Next to Heather was her cousin, Whitney Rose, also from RHOSLC; Whitney wore a black one-piece swimsuit.

Next was The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant in her Baywatch red one-piece. Gizelle leaned close to The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria; Alexia wore a black sports bra and a matching skirt. Gizelle’s co-star, Candiace Dillard Bassett, posed next to Alexia in a white sports bra and black high-waisted spandex.

Porsha Williams was next in line in a cleavage-baring leopard one-piece with spaghetti straps and long pants.

The Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney wore a multi-colored two-piece and was the only cast member wearing a string bikini. At the end of the line, opposite Heather, was Alexia Echevarria’s RHOM co-star, Marysol Patton.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 revealed, Tinsley Mortimer canceled at the last second

Shooting for Season 3 of RHUGT began on Sunday, but the first photo of the ladies as a group appeared today.

The cast featured Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from RHOP, Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria from RHOM, and RHONY stars Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer.

Tinsley dropped out at the last minute, and former RHOA star Porsha Williams went to Thailand in her place. Finally, representing RHOSLC were Whitney Rose and Heather Gay.

The original show concept was a “friends” season. Still, Gizelle and Candiace have not been extremely close, and rumors were that Whitney and Heather were on the outs after they stopped appearing on each other’s social media. Furthermore, Porsha doesn’t have a castmate from the Atlanta franchise as a partner.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 is streaming on Peacock.