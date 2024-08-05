The RHONJ finale is proof Bravo made the right call in scrapping the reunion

I was livid when news broke earlier this year that Bravo had scrapped the reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

At that point, the series seemed destined to end with countless unresolved storylines and cast members getting away with some of their heinous actions throughout the season.

After watching the season finale, I believe the network and producers made the right call because what else is left to say between these women?

There are only so many times I can be forced to watch them hurl expletives at each other and fixate on stupid things to call each other out for.

This season has wholly soured the series to the point that I don’t care if it returns because there is no likable person in the cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The only thing this season did right was having the women at Rails Steak House, with Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler, there to mediate and try to remain on topic to attempt to let their friends hash out their differences.

Rails Steak House was an effective location for a final argument

That was far more effective than what would have happened at the reunion.

The ladies, such as Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, would still be having the same arguments months later in front of Andy Cohen, so it wouldn’t have been interesting for viewers to watch that again.

While the final episode was severely overhyped, the format of sworn enemies sitting across from one another to air out their thoughts without someone asking all the questions was successful.

Reunions are no longer as interesting as they once were because Andy and production like to minimize the drama so that the ladies reach a resolution that allows them to film together again the following season.

That wasn’t a possibility with RHONJ because the cast was so divided. We had Danielle Cabral lunging over a table at Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga’s last-minute attempt to snag a contract for next season by goading Teresa into an argument, and so much more.

It was exhausting, but in the grand scheme of things, it perfectly encapsulated the series’ current state: On life support.

The finale’s format allowed for no husbands in the arguments

There’s no way the show can proceed with this group of women, but the major positive from the finale was the lack of input from the husbands.

If the series is to return, RHONJ would be wise to exclude the husbands from reunions and big cast events because they eat up valuable screen time and feed into the delusions of several stars.

Could you imagine how toxic things would have been if everyone had appeared on stage with Andy and the husbands? There’s no telling what would have happened, but I’m sure it would have involved many screaming matches and countless baseless accusations.

The ladies meeting for one last dinner date at the end of each season could be the perfect framework for RHONJ and other cities to allow for more natural conversations about the season’s significant events.

Of course, we still have a watch party-style episode to watch that shows the two sides reacting to the finale, but the teaser makes it look too tame to care about.

At Rails Steak House, everyone said what they wanted to say, and I’m thankful that we didn’t have to watch them yell at each other again.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.