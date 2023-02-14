The real reason Lisa Vanderpump won’t return to RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump was the reigning queen of Beverly Hills for 9 seasons on Bravo, and fans were shocked when she left the show and was a no-show for the reunion.

Although she has been a constant presence on Bravo, viewers have always wondered if Lisa would return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to finish what she started as on OG of the hit show.

She starred in Vanderpump Dogs and Vanderpump Rules, but Housewives is Lisa’s claim to fame, and she is a huge part of the Bravo universe.

So will she or won’t she? With the new cast shake-ups and the hole left by Lisa Rinna quitting, there is no better time for Lisa Vanderpump to return.

The rumors are swirling that Lisa might just come back, but she is setting the record straight with a new red-carpet interview while promoting the Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Lisa once claimed that she will never say never to return to RHOBH, but it doesn’t look like she will be on the roster for Season 13.

RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump’s too busy for reality TV

While talking to fans and reporters for the much-anticipated new season of Vanderpump Rules, Lisa was asked if there was anything that could get her to come back to Housewives. She kept it real and said the question was so big she wasn’t even sure she could answer it.

Lisa said her businesses just leave no room in her life for anything else. “I’m so busy right now with opening a new restaurant in Caesars,” Lisa admitted and then added that she is working on opening two more restaurants at the same time. Lisa said her life is all business, much like it was before joining RHOBH, and that is her full-time job at this point.

This surprises fans, as Lisa was spotted last month with current RHOBH star Sutton Stracke in Paris, and Lisa is great friends with Garcelle Beauvais, also still on the cast.

Lisa Vanderpump’s not shocked that Lisa Rinna left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Was Lisa surprised that Lisa Rinna left the show after 8 seasons? In a word – no.

Lisa admitted, “My ear is very close to the ground,” insinuating that she knows exactly what is going on with the cast of the show. Having friends within the Housewife group definitely keeps Lisa in the know about the ins and outs of the diamond-holding ladies.

Lisa talked about her friendships with Sutton and Garcelle and spoke highly of them both. She also shared that she and Garcelle are very similar in how they react to the Housewives drama.

The restaurateur was also asked about her future with former BFF Kyle Richards and if she saw a reconciliation in their future. Lisa played coy, saying, “I don’t know about that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.