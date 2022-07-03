The real reason Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

When Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, it surprised many fans.

The divorce filings showed Cheryl and Matthew separated the day after an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she gushed about her marriage, claiming opposites attract.

The divorce filing came one month later.

Cheryl is now hosting her own podcast, Burke in the Game, and she is talking about her past sex life and romantic relationships.

In the recent episode, she talked about the divorce filing and what led to it.

Cheryl Burke on why she is divorcing Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl was talking about her divorce from Matthew in the latest podcast and explained some things to her fans.

As previously reported, Cheryl had already admitted that she forced Matthew to go to therapy with her before she would marry him.

“My soon-to-be ex-husband, we went to therapy before we even got engaged,” Cheryl said during the podcast. “I’m a huge advocate for therapy, so I kind of forced him to go. And I think it really helped when it came to communication.”

“And it was consistent throughout from beginning to end.”

However, it wasn’t enough to keep their marriage strong as the two individuals evolved.

“When you reach the point when you’ve done it all in that sense, and you realize we’ve evolved and maybe not together,” Cheryl added, “And you still have this issue, like, ‘Okay, well, the communication may have to stop for a little bit because this is too much to handle,’ do you suggest hiring an attorney at that point?”

This was when Cheryl knew it was time to pull the plug on her marriage.

“People evolve, and people grow. And sometimes they grow together, and sometimes, you know, you, unfortunately, grow apart,” she revealed.

Cheryl Burke is remaining very open with her fans

Cheryl Burke is talking about everything in her life on the podcast, and she opened up to everyone who follows her on social media after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Cheryl admitted she had an abortion when she was a teenager.

“If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother — and I wouldn’t have been a great mother, and I definitely wouldn’t be sitting here with you today,” Cheryl said.

“I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion, and I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti-abortion signs — and that alone was traumatic,” she said. “The whole process is traumatic, and the fact that now you’re making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolute insanity.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.