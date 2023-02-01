The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13: Here’s what happens in the first few minutes of the premiere

In less than a week, The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for the highly anticipated Season 13 premiere.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider are all back for another season.

They are joined by newbies Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler.

A lot has gone down since the RHONJ Season 12 reunion show, especially between Teresa and the Gorgas.

However, that’s not all the feuds heating up the show’s new season.

The first few minutes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiere catches viewers up on the lives of the cast since the reunion and the drama that still lingers from it.

RHONJ stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin are at odds

After sharing a quick look at Luis “Louie” Ruelas cooking for Teresa and Margaret clipping her husband Joe Benigno’s nose hairs, the premiere flips to Dolores catching up with her ex, Frank Catania. They discuss how her new beau, Paul “Paulie” Connell.

Frank’s jealous side shows as Dolores makes it clear she’s happy with Paulie and focused on their relationship. The conversation turns to the feud between Jennifer and Dolores.

A quick scene flip then shows Jennifer lying on a couch with her foot in a boot. In a confessional, Jenifer reveals she’s had a string of bad luck. Despite doing a Turkish ritual to ward off “the evil eye,” per her mother, she broke her toe while celebrating Teresa’s 50th birthday. Jennifer goes on to insist that an “ultra-jealous” Dolores put “the evil eye” on her.

Back with Dolores, she has no idea why Jennifer thinks she’s a bad friend. Dolores feels she stuck by Jennifer more than anymore. However, Dolores is done and wants nothing to do with Jennifer. In fact, Dolores even scolds Frank for talking about her.

Yes, it appears Teresa and Melissa aren’t going to be the only feud going down on RHONJ.

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga talk Teresa Giudice

The premiere can’t kick off with the Gorgas dishing about Teresa, right? It turns out the first big cast event will be an ’80s-themed roller-skating party planned by Melissa.

After she gushes over her love of the ’80s, Joe brings up Teresa and asks if she was invited to the skating event. Melissa says yes before their chat turns to the Season 12 reunion. Joe doesn’t hold back calling out Teresa for showing her true feelings about the Gorgas.

RHONJ viewers learn that Melissa reached out to Teresa after the reunion to try and smooth things over but never heard back. They call out Teresa for not wanting them at her wedding but inviting them to her 50th birthday, which includes Tre’s “closest people.”

Oh yes, the first few minutes of the RHONJ Season 13 prove this season will be one for the books, and the newbies haven’t even been introduced yet.

To watch the first seven minutes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiere, click here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.