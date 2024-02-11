The Real Housewives of Dubai: Chanel Ayan teases long-awaited Season 2 premiere date

It’s been a minute since The Real Housewives of Dubai was last on the air.

After one of the longest hiatuses in Real Housewives history, we finally know when to expect the first international edition to air on Bravo’s return.

Breakout star Chanel Ayan took to social media this week to share with fans when to expect The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2.

Ayan revealed in a since-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that new episodes will begin airing in June,” according to Reality Tea.

She told her followers, “We got a great show,” promising a fun season.

We should also expect “drama and betrayals,” according to the model and reality TV star.

“None of you are ready,” the 45-year-old warned.

The Real Housewives of Dubai has been on a lengthy hiatus

The news means The Real Housewives of Dubai will be back on the air two years on from its series premiere.

Despite the season being filmed long ago, the cabler has kept the show on the bench for some reason.

The series didn’t break out like other cities, but it had enough fans to snag a pickup.

Bravo has been keeping Real Housewives fans fed with plenty of cities on the air at one time, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Miami, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Bravo is not treating The Real Housewives of Dubai very well

With all of the above expected to be over within the next month, it seemed there was an opening to bring the show back in the spring alongside The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

But Bravo seems more interested in keeping the show on the bench for longer, fueling fears that the show may not be long for this world.

How do you film a reunion for a show filmed so long ago?

Cast dynamics shift in the off-season; this latest delay can’t do anything good.

Thanks to Ayan, the first reunion was bursting at the seams with drama.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 cast revealed

Ayan will return alongside freshman cast members Caroline Brooks, Sara al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury.

Taleen Marie is joining the cast as a full-time housewife for The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2, with Nina Ali exiting after a single season.

It’s always nice to know that a show is returning, but it’s hard to be excited when the network has not committed to a premiere date for a long time.

With Summer House Season 8 and Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley coming up, it’s easy to see which shows the network is prioritizing nowadays.

The hope is that The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 gets all the promotion it deserves from the network.

At this stage, many viewers might think it’s a new show because it’s been off the air for so long.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is currently on hiatus. Season 2 is set to return in June on Bravo.