The Potthast family got trolled by a 90 Day Fiance critic with a legendary meme

A meme was created that trolled the Potthast family with their on and off-camera antics. Pic credit: TLC

The Potthast family has earned themselves a lot of haters and as well as fans with their crazy and entertaining antics on 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, and 90 Day Bares All.

Off-camera, most members of the family have had individual pages on OnlyFans where some produced more raunchy content than others.

Several members of the Potthast family also have criminal records that include mugshots.

Based on everything viewers know about this wild family, one 90 Day fan page made a meme that involved both mug shots and a PG OnlyFans picture of Elizabeth that has circulated.

A hilarious meme trolled 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Potthast family

The meme got almost 500 likes and over 30 comments. The idea featured different pictures of the Potthast family and Andrei in a “recaptcha/’I am not a robot verifications’.”

The meme prompts the user to, “Select all the squares with Mugshots of the Potthast family.”

Two different mug shots from Charlie are present along with mug shots of Chuck, Jenn, and Becky.

Among the other photo choices are unflattering pictures of Elizabeth and one of Jenn, an older photo of Andrei, a picture of Charlie’s wife Megan, and two random photos of an egg and a goose.

One of the other interesting photos on there is one from a widely circulated picture of Elizabeth from her OnlyFans.

Could the Potthast family get their own 90 Day Fiance spinoff?

With the sheer level of drama that the Potthast family is able to produce, it might not be out of the question for them to get their own spinoff.

Chantel Everett’s family is going into their third season of The Family Chantel successfully so Elizabeth’s family has potential.

Between Andrei’s business relationship with Chuck, the disrupted family dynamic due to that relationship, and the bad blood among the family members, the Potthast drama has been very entertaining for viewers.

Some of the most talked-about moments from Season 6 of Happily Ever After? were a result of the Potthast family. Whether it was their ill-fated RV trip to Maryland, the brawl between sisters on Chuck’s chartered boat, or Andrei and Charlie’s physical altercation that sent Chuck into tears, there has been no shortage of amusement for viewers.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.