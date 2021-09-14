The Other Way viewers think that Alina is too immature to get married

Alina’s tactic to get try and get Steven to cheat made viewers question her maturity level. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Steven’s Russian girlfriend Alina plotted to try and catch him returning flirtatious sentiments.

20-year-old Alina’s mistrust began when Steven asked her if he could date other people, to which she definitively replied no. His eagerness to see other people, coupled with his large pool of friends, got Alina feeling on edge ahead of their meeting in Turkey, where they plan to get married.

Alina asked her friend to pose as an interested girl on social media to see if he falls for the bait and flirts back. This test was her way of assuring herself that she was making the right choice to be with him and could trust him moving forward.

Many viewers saw this as an extremely immature move that points to her unreadiness to get married. Critics were also speculating about the relationship in general.

Alina’s plot to catch Steven Johnston flirting made critics think she is not ready for marriage

A 90 Day Fiance fan page posted a picture from the scene where Alina asks her friend to help her try and trap Steven. They added a banner to the top of the picture that reads, “Alina has no business talking about getting married when she’s trying to catfish her boyfriend because she doesn’t trust him.”

They added the caption, “Immature as hell.”

In the comments on the meme post, other viewers offered their opinions on Alina’s tactic.

One person agreed with the post and added, “That’s some HS s**t right there but I don’t blame her, he wasn’t honest with her fully.”

Someone else speculated that it may not be Alina’s idea entirely when they suggested, “I feel like this is tlc handiwork.”

There was a critic who tried to look into the future and said, “I don’t think she did marry him.”

Another viewer agreed about Alina being entirely too young for the whole situation. They remarked, “They’re far too young. Finish college & get your path set. A bit silly to play games at college age. I hope for her sake she goes home soon & picks up her education again.”

The Other Way viewers weighed in on Alina’s tactic. Pic credit: @mommysaysbdwrds/Instagram

Steven Johnston is hiding something huge from Alina

In a private interview, Steven admitted that he had not upheld the core beliefs of his Mormon faith to abstain from sex before marriage. He said that he has had sexual relationships but that Alina doesn’t know yet.

He revealed he plans on telling her when they meet up in Turkey and hopes that she doesn’t take it as a betrayal.

Since Alina is already on edge about Steven’s activity when it comes to other women, the outcome of Steven’s admission to Alina may not go down well. The Other Way viewers will have to keep watching to find out how it all goes down.

