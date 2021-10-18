The Other Way viewers have negative reactions to Ariela’s family’s opinions

The Other Way viewers were rubbed the wrong way by Ariela’s family’s opinions. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela’s family rubbed 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers the wrong way when they gave their opinions on what they think Ariela should do and where she should be.

Ariela’s sister, Kristen, got the brunt of the negativity from critics who think she overstepped her boundaries and gave problematic and controversial opinions when they weren’t even asked for.

Kristen and Ariela’s mom Janice believed that Ariela should move back to the US because everything is better there than in Ethiopia.

The Other Way viewers took to social media to bash Ariela’s sister and mom for having close-minded opinions coming from a place of privilege.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers shared their negative opinions on Ariela Weinberg’s family’s assertions

On Twitter, The Other Way viewers explained what kind of person they think Ariela’s sister is and categorized her based on her statements.

One person shared a still photo of Kristen with the caption, “Ari’s sister: Excuse me, I’d like to speak to the manager of Ethiopia.”

Someone else commented that they are not surprised by Ariela’s family behavior and assessed what they think her family was really trying to say.

They posted a gif of a flight attendant sipping tea and captioned, “Well we already knew Ari’s family was gonna be like, you had your little fun, you had your exotical baby adventure in Ethiopia now stay here and raise him the *white* way.”

Another 90 Day critic offered their views on the kind of person Ariela’s sister, Kristen, is by accompanying their statements with a gif of someone making a point saying, “and in that order!”

Users on Reddit also commented on Kristen’s opinions. The subject of one Reddit thread read, “Ari’s sister is [smug] AF. That condescending smirk that she and her mother have irritates me.” They added a photo of Kristen to the post.

Ariela’s sister Kristen was bashed by The Other Wayt viewers. Pic credit: @u/rootwoman/Reddit

Ariela Weinberg said that she filed the K-1 visa for Biniyam Shibre

Ariela revealed to viewers while she was talking with her family that she filed the K-1 visa for Biniyam seven months ago and is waiting for the results that have been slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This means Ariela has been planning on moving her home base to the US anyways and that she may be tired of Ethiopia.

Biniyam’s first son with his ex-wife is also in America.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.