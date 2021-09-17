The Other Way Spoiler: How will Corey react to Evelin’s sisters’ sabotage soup?

Corey had an instigative reaction to Evelin’s sisters’ sabotage meal. Pic credit: TLC

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Evelin’s sisters, who dislike Corey, will intentionally serve him very questionable food.

Evelin’s sisters Lesly and Lipsi don’t like Corey because they think he is not the nice and sweet guy that he presents himself to be. They know the truth about Corey being involved with another woman when he was in Peru and they don’t want their sister to be with him.

The rage they feel towards Corey will come out during lunch when they give him a traditional soup to eat and its main ingredient is a bull penis. They only told him what he was eating after he had a few bites. The sisters then broke into laughter as they told him what it was.

Corey’s reaction was to be annoyed and instigative as he began to confront what the real problem is between him and Evelin’s sisters.

The questionable food Evelin Villegas’ sisters gave Corey Rathgeber will start a larger conversation about why they don’t like Corey

Evelin’s sisters served Corey a sabotage meal of penis soup seemingly to get a rise out of him.

In the scene from the trailer for the next episode, Evelin’s sister Lesly asked Corey how he liked the soup before telling him that he was eating a penis. Corey looked disgusted and irritated.

He put his spoon down and asked Lesly, “Do you, like, have a problem with me?”

Corey was shocked when Lesly told him what he was eating. Pic credit: TLC

What happens after Corey asks Lesly what her problem is could turn into a number of things.

Corey still has something to admit to Evelin about his relationship with the Peruvian girl, Jenny. If Lesly and Lipsi start asking Corey to explain himself about that, it could turn into an ugly conversation.

The other question is whether Evelin will defend Corey against her sisters. Historically, Evelin has hung Corey out to dry around her family so Evelin sticking up for him is unlikely.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have issues on social media

After Evelin posted a video telling her haters to back off because her mental health is being affected by the negativity, Corey defended her and posted something about it on his Instagram story.

Evelin took Corey’s gesture the wrong way and said that he just made the post defending her to get attention for himself.

A few days later, Corey posted a warm picture and message to Evelin which she responded to with hearts and palm trees.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.