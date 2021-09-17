The Other Way Spoiler: Ariela claims Biniyam has a lot to work on before she wants to marry him

Ariela talked to Leandro about her feelings about marrying Biniyam. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg will sit down with her ex-husband Leandro during the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to discuss what her next move with Biniyam is.

Ariela’s answers will depict her hesitation and begin to lay out the problems she thinks they have in their relationship.

Biniyam proposed to Ariela last season and the two have been engaged ever since and living together in Ethiopia throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Trouble started for the couple, it seems, when Ariela invited her ex-husband Leandro to visit them for a while and the visit brought out the jealous and protective side of Biniyam.

To Ariela, Biniyam has shown some manipulative qualities and she wants him to understand the importance of her relationship with Leandro better. Ariela could address that, and possibly more, during her conversation with Leandro about the future.

Ariela Weinberg will talk to her ex-husband Leandro about her relationship with Biniyam Shibre

The trailer for the upcoming episode of The Other Way showed Ariela and Leandro sitting down to talk. Leandro then asked Ariela, “Are you sure this is what you want to do for your future? Marrying Bini?”

Ariela responds, “He has a lot of things that he needs to work on.”

Ariela’s answer makes it seem like she is not ready to marry him yet and there are still some unresolved issues there.

More will be revealed in the conversation and viewers may get to hear more than they think. Ariela has said that her relationship will Leandro will always be strong and that Biniyam needs to accept it.

She also expressed her dismay when Biniyam invited his ex-girlfriend Tsion to dinner and Ariela found out that Biniyam possibly cheated on Tsion and that’s why they broke up.

Ariela said Biniyam has things he needs to work on before she will marry him. Pic credit: TLC

Biniyam Shibre is afraid Ariela Weinberg will leave him and take their son like his ex-wife

This situation of being with an American girl and having a child together is not new to Biniyam. Unfortunately, Biniyam’s ex-wife left him and took their son to America and is now married again.

Biniyam’s greatest fear is to lose his family again, so he has his guard up against anything threatening to his relationship, like Leandro’s presence.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out how Biniyam and Ariela will get along after Leandro’s visit.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.