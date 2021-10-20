The Miz reveals what he lost by competing on Dancing With the Stars

The Miz and Maryse on Grease Night on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: @mikethemiz/Instagram

The Miz has been one of the more surprising competitors on Dancing with the Stars.

He isn’t the first WWE superstar to appear on the dance show, as both Chris Jericho and Stacy Keibler had competed on DWTS as well.

However, he seems to be having the time of his life, and what should surprise no one who has followed his career, he isn’t holding back and is giving 100 percent to his performances.

However, The Miz revealed that he lost something because of his Dancing With the Stars training and his wife Maryse is not happy about it.

The Miz on his DWTS training

The Miz spoke to reporters after Grease Night on Dancing With the Stars where he lived to dance another week.

In the interviews, he talked about how hard the training was and mentioned that it cost him a bit of weight in the process.

“I’m here and when I’m here, I’m dedicated,” Miz said. “Like, I don’t even know if you guys can tell, but I’ve lost probably 15 lbs. since I’ve been here.”

He then said it didn’t make his wife Maryse happy.

“She doesn’t like me skinny,” he joked. “She likes me a little thicker with a little bit more meat.”

Miz’s partner Witney Carson agreed and said that Maryse even sent her a private message.

“DM’ed me, she goes, ‘Mike needs to eat more food.'” Witney said.

The funny thing is that Miz said that it doesn’t matter how much he eats when he is dance training.

“When you’re dancing here, it’s like you can’t eat enough,” he said.

Miz and Maryse returning to reality TV show Miz and Mrs

During the Disney Week performances, The Miz went onto Ellen and told special host Mario Lopez that he had some big news for his fans.

Miz and Mrs., the hit USA Network reality show that shows the homelife of Miz and Maryse, was renewed for a third season.

This was the third wrestling reality show for WWE superstars, following Total Divas and Total Bellas. It focuses a lot on the homelife of Miz and Maryse as they raise their two little girls and struggle to find a place to fit in.

There is another reality show based on wrestling royalty airing on TNT right now as well with Rhodes to the Top, which stars AEW superstars Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes.

In our exclusive interview with Cody and Brandi Rhodes, she admitted to watching Miz and Mrs and seemed to be a fan. Brandi also admitted that she is cheering for The Miz, although if he is eliminated, her votes would go to Cody Rigsby

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.