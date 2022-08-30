The mid-season trailer for Below Deck Med has been released — Here’s what to expect

The mid-season trailer for Below Deck Med shows the drama to come. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean just aired its ninth episode, and the mid-season trailer played at the end of the episode.

Fans of the hit spinoff under Captain Sandy Yawn can expect a ton more drama this season with entertaining issues for viewers to judge.

Viewers have already watched boatmances go wrong, yacht equipment fail, service mishaps, and a firing, so fans should buckle up for more to come.

The trailer highlighted Courtney Veale coming into her own on deck with Sandy’s support and Courtney’s hopes to advance.

Guests will have fun in the water as well as enjoy drag shows and Dave’s cooking.

There will be twerking and partying among the crew as well.

Drama will explode in the second half of this Below Deck Med season

As the trailer depicts, and on the downside of what’s to come, viewers can anticipate the budding romance between bosun Storm Smith and Natalya Scudder to be built up only to break down with Storm even walking away and asking for Natalya to get out of his life.

On and off charter, tension simmering between Kyle Vilojen and Natalya will come to a head both on and off service. Natalya will also criticize chief stew Natasha Webb’s leadership skills, and Captain Sandy will even jump in to try and correct the way work is performed between Natasha and Kyle.

The strained deck relations between Storm and Jason Gaskell will reach a boiling point, and Storm will bring up wanting to create a leadership position with Courtney and Mzi “Zee” Dempers vying for it.

Natasha and chef Dave White will appear to share more moments as Natasha talks about her fear of being alone.

The crew of motor yacht Home will also have to deal with uncalm seas and a jet ski incident.

What’s next in the Below Deck franchise?

The latest Below Deck spinoff, Below Deck Adventure, is set to premiere this fall, potentially alongside Season 10 of the flagship series.

Below Deck Adventure will be based in Norway and deal with cold weather yachting and epic excursions.

If Below Deck Sailing Yacht sticks to its usual schedule, filming of Season 4 should be wrapping up around now. Below Deck Med usually films once Sailing Yacht is done filming.

Below Deck Down Under’s pilot season was a success among viewers who watched the Peackcock original. While rumors of a second season have been floating, there has been no official confirmation for the Below Deck network.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.