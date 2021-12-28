The Masked Singer’s Todrick Hall reveals the song he didn’t get to sing on American Idol

Todrick Hall unmasked on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

In The Masked Singer finals, Bull unmasked as Todrick Hall and he finished second to Jewel, who was the Queen of Hearts.

Since the unmasking, Todrick has talked about his experience on the show and revealed that the singers don’t always get to perform the songs that they want to sing.

Todrick Hall reveals song he wanted to sing on American Idol

Katharine McPhee competed on both American Idol and The Masked Singer, and she had previously said that the hardest part was finding the songs to sing.

“The audiences at home probably don’t care about this detail, but it’s very hard to get certain songs cleared,” she said.

“Like I couldn’t get Olivia Rodrigo’s songs cleared at all, which was disappointing because I would have loved to have done a couple of her songs. So that was what it reminded me the most of.”

Now, Todrick Hall has a similar story.

On The Masked Singer, Todrick performed Britney Spears’ song Circus in the competition. He even got to throw in the line “Free Britney” into the lyrics.

However, he said this wasn’t the first time he wanted to sing Britney, and the last time he didn’t get to do it.

He said he wanted to perform Circus on American Idol but he was “so nervous about what America would think. I just felt like I was gonna feel silly if I did that because everyone else had guitars and were wearing clothes from like H&M or something.”

This made singing it on The Masked Singer a lot easier, since he did it under a Bull costume. However, he still has regrets from American Idol.

“I always regretted it. I would have been so much happier being eliminated from the show if I had done the performance that I wanted to do.”

Todrick’s journey as Bull on The Masked Singer

Todrick Hall showed up as Bull on the very first episode of The Masked Singer Season 6 and sang two songs before most contestants got to sing their first one.

He started off with Drops of Jupiter by Train and then sang What Hurts the Most by Rascal Flatts. It was two different song types and Bull set himself up as a frontrunner from the start.

He sang Britney in Week 3 and then went on to cover Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Paula Abdul, The Script, Burl Ives, and Des’ree and Hunter Hayes in the finals.

The Masked Singer is on hiatus. The reality show should return for a new season sometime in 2022.