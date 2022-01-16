The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke posts tribute to the late Bob Saget

Bob Saget on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

Bob Saget played one of the most beloved TV dads in history, playing Danny Tanner on Full House.

When he died last week, it left a giant hole in the hearts of many people who grew up watching him on TV every week in their childhood.

Another popular TV dad from the same era was Alan Thicke, who played Jason Seaver on the sitcom Growing Pains.

Full House aired from 1987 to 1995 and Growing Pains aired from 1985 to 1992, and both were hugely successful sitcoms of the era.

Bob Saget and Alan Thicke became friends, working as contemporaries. Their families remained close, and that made Bob’s death hit The Masked Singer panelist Robin Thicke, Alan’s son, very hard.

Robin Thicke leaves tribute to Bob Saget

Robin Thicke’s father was friends with Bob Saget, and their families remained friends throughout the years.

Robin’s dad, Alan Thicke, died in 2016 at the age of 69 after collapsing while playing ice hockey with his son and Robin’s half-brother Carter.

Bob Saget gave a eulogy at Alan’s funeral.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bob Saget died on January 9 at the age of 65 and his funeral took place on January 14. His cause of death remains unknown at this time, although foul play and drug use were ruled out by the medical examiner.

Bob’s death hit Robin hard, and he posted a loving tribute to him with two photos of him and Bob together, one of his dad with Bob, and the fourth one of Bob and Alan in a wedding together.

He then left a touching tribute.

“Heartbroken,” Robin began. “Bob Saget was a close friend to our family for over 30 years. He was there at my fathers wedding and funeral. He was groomsman at my uncle Todd’s wedding.”

“He was the kindest, most gentle soul. Forever loved. I know my Dad is there to welcome him in Heaven with a joke and a hug. We love you @bobsaget.”

Bob Saget on The Masked Singer

In 2020, Robin Thicke and Bob Saget reconnected on TV when Bob competed on The Masked Singer Season 4 as Squiggly Monster.

As Squiggly Monster, Bob performed the song Have You Ever Seen the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival in his first week and Robin’s first chance guess was that it was Saget.

After this, Bob performed (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones and was eliminated.

The Masked Singer is on hiatus. The singing reality series should return sometime in 2022.