The Masked Singer’s Beach Ball introduces something new to the show

The Masked Singer is bringing in the final wildcard this Wednesday night with Beach Ball, and it is different than every other competitor this season.

While there have been some great performances on The Masked Singer, they started up duos in Season 4.

That is because Beach Ball is not just one person – there are two people in the costume.

This isn’t the first time a duo worked together under one costume in The Masked Singer, but this year’s duo is something the show has never done before.

What makes Beach Ball different on The Masked Singer?

Beach Ball on The Masked Singer arrives on Wednesday night, and it is a duo of two people under the costume.

That, in itself, is not new.

Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black performed together as the Snowy Owls in Season 4, and Hanson performed as the Russian Dolls in Season 5.

Those made sense as there was a married couple, who are both singers, and a group of brothers.

This season, Beach Ball brings something completely different that The Masked Singer has never done before.

This season has Banana Split, which is also two people, although they are in different parts of the costume, with one as the banana and the other as the ice cream sundae.

Right now, the best bet for the Banana Split is another husband-wife duo – this time possibly former American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster.

Beach Ball is two people in one costume together, and they are rivals and not partners. This puts a duo who are not necessarily friends side-by-side and performing together.

Who is Beach Ball on Masked Singer?

TMZ reported that The Masked Singer sources claim the two singers have not “always seen eye to eye” and have had numerous ups and downs over the years.

It also appears the two might be performing back to back because there are two faces on it, one on each side, and both seem to be female.

One side of Beach Ball is white, orange, and blue and looks sweet, and the other side is white, orange, and purple and looks a little sour.

Also appearing on the beach under the ball is a starfish, a seagull, and seashells.

Last season, there was a novelty character under the Snail costume. Could this be another one? Could this be SpongeBob SquarePants and Squidward?

We will know more when the singers perform for the first time on Wednesday night.

The Masked Singer airs at 8/7c on Wednesday nights on Fox.