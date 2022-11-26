The Masked Singer: Who was unmasked in the semi-finals?

Contestant Snowstorm performing for the top spot on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer treated fans to two shows this week: Wednesday night’s Fright Night-themed show and the Battle of the Semi-Finals airing on Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday’s Fright Night Battle Royale between Snowstorm, Sir Bugaboo, and Scarecrow went very differently than the typical show. The contestant, Scarecrow, bowed out of the competition for the first time in The Masked Singer’s history before the contest’s winner was announced. Scarecrow turned out to be the legendary Scream Queen, Linda Blair.

The reigning queen, Snowstorm, beat out Sir Bugaboo, who was unmasked, as the talented singer and songwriter Ray Parker Jr. Snowstorm went on to compete in the Thanksgiving Day Battle of the Semi-Finals show.

The Battle of the Semi-Finals episode left us with three contestants battling it out for the spot in next week’s finals– Harp, Snowstorm, and Lambs.

Harp was up first, singing Lizzo’s About Damn Time. She talked about her mom in her pre-performance monologue. She said of her mom, “she was a singer just like me. She’s my rock. If I had a handful of people that believed in me the way that my mom believes in me, I know that I can soar so far. That woman thinks I can do anything. I want to win this for her. Thank you mom, for being such a great example in my life and being my best friend. I love you.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Snowstorm was up next, singing Katy Perry’s Thinking of You. She spoke in her monologue of her high school voice coach, that claimed she didn’t have what it takes to be a great singer. She hoped she could inspire others by making it to the finals and dedicated her performance to the voice coach that ended her dream, dubbing them a “dream killer.”

Lambs performed last with Need You Now by Lady A. In their monologue, they spoke of being thankful for each other and that they were very young when they first hit it big as performers. They blamed in-fighting and burnout for breaking up, hinting at platinum awards in their history.

Moving on to the Battle Royale

The Battle Royale had the trio performing their own individual renditions of Since U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson. The top two go on to the season finale, and the contestant with the lowest votes is unmasked and sent packing.

Up first was the reigning queen, Snowstorm, with a sweet but underwhelming performance compared to previous battles. Harp really showed her range in her stripped-down version of the song, and Lambs had some pleasant harmonies for the audience.

Who was the contestant unmasked in The Battle of the Semi Finals?

The studio audience and celebrity panel were quick to vote, giving Harp and Lambs the votes to go forward, uncrowning the reigning queen, Snowstorm. Snowstorm’s identity was guessed by the celebrity panelists to be Kristen Wiig (Ken Jeong), Whitney Cummings (Robin Thicke), Iliza Shlesinger (Nicole Scherzinger), or Nikki Glaser (Jenny McCarthy).

It was Jenny who was right in the end when Snowstorm was unmasked to be the comedian and Roast Master Nikki Glaser.

Next Week, Harp and Lambs will compete for the coveted number-one spot in the Season 8 finale of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.