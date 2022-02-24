The Masked Singer Season 7 introduces the ‘Bad’ costumes and clues

The Masked Singer Bad costumes. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer Season 7 has released its themes and first costumes for the new season.

The themes will split the costumed singers into three teams, the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly.

Each team’s costumes will fit that theme.

The Masked Singer revealed these costumes and the first clues at who was under the masks on the sneak peek that aired this week.

While only three costumes from the Bad team were shown, one more will join the team later in the season.

Until then, here is a look at the first three costumes from Team Bad with the clues given in the sneak peek.

Cyclops

The Masked Singer 7 - Cyclops Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

The Cyclops is a unique costume this season on The Masked Singer.

The costume has a working animatronic eye in the middle of its face that can move around while the singer is performing, and it is quite creepy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In its video package. Cyclops said, “I’m the creeper. I only got one peeper.”

As for the clue of who is behind the mask, it is of an old-school pirate map.

“Maybe it’s a case of sea legs. But I think I’m finally getting the hang of this.”

There is some speculation that the Cyclops might be the already revealed Rudy Giuliani, although what he has to do with pirates is a puzzle.

Queen Cobra

The Masked Singer 7 - Queen Cobra Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

The second Bad costume is the Queen Cobra.

This is a woman behind the costume, as the name signifies, and there is also thought that this is a legendary singer, or a diva, based on the fact it is a Queen.

The clue for this one is a superhero, so this could be someone who has starred in a superhero movie or just someone with a love of heroes.

“Think you can work out who I am? Just remember, stay in your lane.”

Ram

The Masked Singer 7 - Ram Preview and Clues

Watch this video on YouTube

The Ram costume was revealed before The Masked Singer Season 7 sneak peek.

This is a Greek mythological design, almost like Ares. The entire costume makes it look like this might be a fighter, maybe a boxer behind the mask.

However, the first clue is a blue football helmet with the number six on it. As always, this could mean this is a football player, or it could just be the number six as the real clue.

Before anyone thinks this could be a Los Angeles Rams member who wore the number six, there has never been anyone of note who wore that number.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve come head to head with an opponent. It’s time for me to hook it.”

The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, March 9, at 8/7c on Fox.