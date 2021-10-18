The Masked Singer reveals celebrity duet partners for Season 6

Caterpillar and Mallard on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer likes to mix things up to keep the show fresh and fun.

The biggest change this year was that there are wildcards being added, with two still to arrive, and only two groups of competitors.

There is also a new Take It Off Buzzer – if a panelist figures out who the singer is without question, they can use it and if they are right, the celeb has to unmask and leave the competition immediately.

However, there is another change coming this year that should provide some fun for the series.

There will be celebrities showing up later this season to sing duets with the masked singers.

Masked Singer adding celebrity duets this year

The duets will take place toward the end when the finalists will get a chance to sing with some famous singers.

The Masked Singer revealed who these anticipated duets will be with.

In Group A, Jesse McCartney will return to perform with one of the groups’ finalists. Jesse was part of the Season 3 competition where he came in second place.

Also in Group A, Michael Bolton will return and the Grammy-winning singer will perform with the other finalist from that group.

There was also a clue dropped here where the masked celebrity he sings with said that they have sung together before, but Bolton doesn’t know it.

In Group B, the guest singers will be very familiar to The Masked Singer fans.

Panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will perform with the finalists from the group.

Right now, Group A consists of Bull, Skunk, and the wildcards Hamster and Pepper. Group B consists of Banana Split, Mallard, Queen of Hearts, and wildcard Caterpillar.

There are also two more wildcards coming in Beach Ball and Jester.

Who are the celebrity singers in The Masked Singer duets?

Jesse McCartney is an actor who broke out thanks to the ABC soap opera All My Children. He has most recently done a lot of voice acting in TV shows like Young Justice and movies like Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Michael Bolton is a two-time Grammy-winning singer who has sold over 75 million albums worldwide. He is also known in the reality TV world for one of the worst performances in Dancing With the Stars history.

Robin Thicke is a five-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and has been a panelist for The Masked Singer for all six seasons.

Nicole Scherzinger has also been with The Masked Singer for six seasons and was the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.