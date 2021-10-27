The Masked Singer nominated for People’s Choice Award for Best Competition Show of 2021

Nick Cannon on The Masked Singer Season 6. Pic credit: Fox

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards just released their nominees for television and movies for this year’s awards, and The Masked Singer received a few nominations.

The Masked Singer was one of the nominees this year for Best Competition Show of 2021.

Here is what you need to know about this year’s People’s Choice Awards and The Masked Singer’s nomination.

The Masked Singer’s People’s Choice nomination

The Masked Singer is in the middle of its seventh season right now, but the main nomination came for its sixth season, although both are taken into account.

That sixth season aired earlier in 2021, with Nick Lachey winning as Piglet with his finals’ rendition of Journey’s Faithfully. However, the second and third place contestants brought the most recognition to the show.

JoJo, who performed as Black Swan and came in second, and rap star Wiz Khalifa, who wore the Chameleon costume and came in third, both picked up individual nominations.

Other notable performers in Season 6 included the band Hanson, actor Tyrese Gibson, singer Bobby Brown, and actor Danny Trejo. This season also included Kermit the Frog as a contestant.

The seventh season, which is currently airing, has already seen the elimination of celebrities such as NBA star Dwight Howard, singer Toni Braxton, and icon Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters.

The Masked Singer has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Best Competition Show three times, but it has never won. It was nominated in 2019, 2020, and now in 2021.

The People’s Choice 2021 Best Competition Show of 2021 nominations

There are eight reality competition shows up for the award for Best Competition Show of 2021.

Dancing With the Stars was nominated with its 30th season airing right now.

America’s Got Talent picked up a nomination after wrapping up its 16th season in September. American Idol aired its 19th season early in 2021 and picked up a nomination for its efforts.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was nominated for its 13th season, which aired from January to April 2021.

The Bachelor aired its 25th season from January to March and earned a nomination as well. The Bachelorette aired its 17th season in June and is already in its 18th season, which is airing right now.

The Masked Singer also had two seasons in 2021, with the fifth season wrapping up in May and the sixth starting in September. Likewise, The Voice also had two seasons, the first ending in May and the second also starting in September. Both shows picked up nominations.

You can vote on who you want to win at the People’s Choice Awards by clicking here.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.