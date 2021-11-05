The Masked Singer judge accused of ‘groping’ dancer in new book

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeung, and Nicole Scherzinger on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

A new book is coming out that might have some fans of The Masked Singer looking at one of the judges in a different light.

Emily Ratajkowski, who worked as a backup dancer on Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video, has released a new book called My Body.

In that book, there is an essay about a time where she claims Thicke groped her while shooting the video.

Dancer accuses The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke of groping her

Emily Ratajkowski is a model and a social media influencer and her book My Body goes on sale on November 9, 2021.

In that book, she wrote a collection of essays about her life, career, and personal beliefs.

Ratajkowski became famous when she danced seminude in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video and has since become an even more successful model.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The essay about Thicke was titled Blurred Lines, sharing the same name as the music video that made her famous.

The music video itself was scandalous as it is. There are two versions – one with the women completely naked and one with them wearing clothes.

Here is the safe-for-work version:

In the essay, Ratajkowski said she was 21 and found the experience of working in the video as “empowering.”

Now, 30, she wrote that she was naïve to believe that and looks back on it differently.

In the book, Ratajkowski wrote that Robin Thicke assaulted her on the set of the music video.

The problem is that she claimed she wasn’t intentionally trying to “cancel” Robin Thicke by posting the essay in the new book.

Emily Ratajkowski explains purpose of Robin Thicke essay

Emily Ratajkowski talked about writing that essay for her book.

“I had a hard time writing that essay for a bunch of different reasons but ultimately I decided to include it in the book because my experience on the BL set and how I talked about it says so much about the evolution of my beliefs and politics,” Ratajkowski wrote on her IG Stories.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

However, she said it wasn’t all bad and she is mad that the pull-quote from that chapter was leaked ahead of her book.

She said, “I was surrounded by women I liked and trusted. I had fun on set, being a sexy girl in a music video made me feel hot and cool and powerful. I told the world that the experience was empowering. In many ways it was.

“You’ll have to read the essay to fully understand the other sides to my experience.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.