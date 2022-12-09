The Masked Singer brings back fan favorites for holiday sing-alongs

The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong gets in the holiday spirit during the Christmas sing-along special. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer returned one more time to close out the year with a holiday season sing-along special. All the celebrity fan favorites returned, along with host, Nick Cannon, and the celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong with a special performance.

The Christmas Sing-Along show began with a rockin’ performance of Chuck Berry’s Run, Rudolph by The Bride who was unmasked in Season 8 as pro-wrestler Chris Jericho.

The next performer was Crocodile with a touching performance of Silent Night. The Crocodile was unmasked as multi-platinum recording artist and Backstreet Boys member, Nick Carter, in the Season 4 finale.

The Season 4 semi-finalist, Faith Evans, donned her Skunk costume to sing a sultry rendition of Santa Baby. The R&B artist was unmasked in the Season 4 semi-finals.

Season 4 winner, Sun, sang a spirited version of Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree. The Sun was revealed to be Grammy award winner LeAnn Rimes in the Season 4 finale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Season 2 runner-up, Fox, joined the stage to sing a soulful version of This Christmas. The Fox was revealed to be Wayne Brady in the Season 2 finale.

Season 8 semi-finalist Snowstorm jokes about her sing-along song pick

Snowstorm then took the stage and told the audience it was time we have a sing-along about a girl who asked Santa for a guy that won’t ghost her. Snowstorm performed a red-hot rendition of Santa Tell Me. The snowstorm was unmasked to be comedian Nikki Glaser in the Season 8 semi-finals.

Season 6 winner Queen of Hearts was up next with a stellar performance of Have Yourself a Merry Lil Christmas. The Queen of Hearts was unmasked in the Season 6 finale as singer and songwriter, Jewel.

The next singer to take the stage was Christmas Tree, singing Total Eclipse of The Heart. Christmas Tree was revealed in the Season 2 semi-finals as SNL alum Ana Gasteyer.

The Season 8 runners-up, Lambs, harmonized a festive version of Sleigh Ride. The Lambs were unmasked in the finale as Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips from Wilson Phillips.

Mushroom (Aloe Blacc), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), and Crocodile (Nick Carter) from the Season 4 final three sang the holiday classic, Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).

The Season 6 runner-up, Bull, also returned and sang the holiday classic Holly Jolly Christmas. The Bull was unmasked in the Season 6 finale as singer and performer Todrick Hall.

Celebrity panelist Ken Jeong takes The Masked Singer stage for a special holiday performance

Ken Jeong delivered a special performance dressed as a drummer boy and sang an over-the-top rendition of Lil Drummer Boy.

Thingamajig then took the stage to perform Winter Wonderland. Thingamajig was unmasked to be NBA All-star Victor Oladipo in the Season 2 finale.

The Season 8 winner, Harp, performed a very special rendition of Merry Christmas To You. The harp was revealed in the finale to be Actress, Amber Riley.

These holiday tunes were sure to bring cheer to anyone’s season. A new season of The Masked Singer will be available in the new year!

The Masked Singer will return next season on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.