The Masked Singer announces its return date for season 7

New costumes from season 7 of The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer ended its sixth season in December 2021 with Queen of Hearts unmasking as Jewel to win it all.

While most reality competition shows are cutting down to once a year, with Dancing with the Stars and The Voice not returning until this fall, The Masked Singer is coming back soon.

A commercial aired during the NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams advertising the next Masked Singer season.

It will be back in March.

The ad hit during the NFC Championship football game and advertised it as “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.”

The commercial started with the camera focusing on someone standing by a pool.

“There’s a call going out,” the announcer exclaimed as wings appeared on the back of the woman by the pool, looking out at the city.

“… to celebrities far and wide,” the narrator continued. “A signal to come together for the most epic competition of all time. Witness the unbelievable new season.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Masked Singer competitors then appeared.

“A legendary battle between the good,” with a frog prince shown, “the bad,” with an evil troll shown, “and the cuddly,” with an astronaut chipmunk on the screen.”

The Masked Singer Season 7 will premiere on March 9 on Fox.

The Masked Singer reveals some Season 7 costumes

The sixth season of The Masked Singer had an interesting mix of singers competing for the prize.

On top of Jewel, other musicians included Faith Evans, Katharine McPhee, Natasha Bedingfield, Ruth Pointer, and Toni Braxton.

Actors in the season included Rob Schneider, Vivica A. Fox, and reality TV celebs included Honey Boo Boo, Todrick Hall, and Willie Robertson.

Over the past, there have been some big names coming on The Masked Singer, and fans have to hope season seven will be the same.

Nick Lachey, Tony Hawk, Bella Thorne, Bob Saget, Mickey Rourke, LaToya Jackson, Toni Braxton, Wiz Khalifa, Drew Carey, and Lil Wayne all appeared on the show over the first six seasons.

The first costumes from Season 7 were revealed by Variety.

These included those from The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly commercial – a frog, lemur, gladiator, ogre, and astronaut. Variety also reported that the actual names of the costumes and the groupings will be released before the season premiere.

The Masked Singer Season 7 will premiere on March 9, 2022, at 8/7c on Fox.